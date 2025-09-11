 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 11: Vikram Questions Noina If She Loves Mihir
Today's (Thursday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was all about love and romance. Vikram proposes to Noina, and romance sparks between Angad and Vrinda. Read on to know more...

In today's (Thursday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that Tulsi explains to Karan and Nandini's kids about why Navratri is celebrated. They get engaged in the story of Druga Maa and agree to celebrate the festival. Later, Angad comes and asks everyone in the house to help him with the accounts of the business, but Mihir tells everyone not to help him.

Angad goes to the office and wants to ask Vrinda for help, but he fails to do so, and they share a romantic moment. After Vrinda leaves the office, he goes behind her and asks for help with the accounts. Meanwhile, he sees two girls, and tells Vrinda to act like his girlfriend. Vrinda tells the girls that she is Angad's girlfriend.

In the office, Noina asks Mihir again about Angad and Mitali. Later, Mihir comes home and tells Tulsi about it, and she gets shocked. She jokes that Mihir should open a marriage bureau. However, later Tulsi says that no one should force Angad, and only if he wants, they can think about his wedding with Mitali.

Meanwhile, Vikram comes to Shanti Niketan and practices his speech that he wants to tell Noina while proposing to her. Vikram fumbles, so Mihir and Tulsi nact like Vikram and Noina and show him how to propose. This also creates a romantic moment between Mihir and Tulsi.

Mihir, Tulsi, Noina, Angad, Pari, Mitali, and Ajay come to the opening of Vikram's new restaurant. Vikram takes Noina to a different room and proposes to her. Noina is shocked, and she tells Vikram that she can't marry him because she loves someone else.

Vikram remembers how Noina talks to Mihir and how she looks at him. He asks Noina whether she is in love with Mihir.

While the whole episode was filled with romantic moments, it ended on a dramatic note. So, let's wait and watch what will happen tomorrow.

