TRP Report Week 35: Anupamaa At Number 1 Position, Followed By TMKOC; Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Drops

YouTube: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah / Anupamaa

The TRP report of week 35 has been released by BARC, and according to Gossips TV, Anupamaa, as usual, is at the top spot. The Rupali Ganguly starrer has got a TRP of 2.2. The Star Plus show is followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with a TRP of 2.0. Last week, TMKOC was at the fourth position, but it showed a good jump and it is at number two this week.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is steady at the third spot with a TRP of 1.9. However, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which was in second position last week, has dropped to fourth spot. It has got a TRP of 1.8 this week.

Sharad Kelkar starrer Tum Se Tum Tak has showed a jump. Last week, it was at sixth spot, but the show has now entered the top 5 with a TRP of 1.7.

Udne Ki Aasha, which was in the top five last week, has dropped to sixth position. It has got the TRP of 1.6. Zee TV’s Vasudha has maintained its seventh position with a TRP of 1.3, and it is followed by Aarti Anjali Awasthi at the eighth spot with a TRP of 1.2.

Mangal Lakshmi showed a drop and it is at the ninth spot this week with just TRP of 1.2. Meanwhile, Shiv Shakti is at the tenth position and has got a TRP of 1.2.

Talking about other reality shows, Pati Patni Aur Panga and Bigg Boss season 19 have got a TRP of 1.2. Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati has shown a drop, and this week it has got a TRP of 0.7. Even Zee TV's Choriyaan Chali Gaon is not getting a good response, and it has a TRP of 0.7 this week.