 Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 10: Mihir And Hemant Have A Huge Fight, But...
Today's (Wednesday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was undoubtedly one of the most dramatic as well as emotional episodes of the show. Mihir decides to give the Head of Operations position to Karan, which makes Hemant upset. Mihir and Hemant get into a huge fight, but there's a big twist at the end of the episode.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 11:38 PM IST
In today's (Wednesday) episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, we got to see that the whole Virani family is happily having dinner together. But, Nandini and Karan's kids are in their bedroom, and they prefer to eat pasta. However, Tulsi says that from tomorrow, they will start training the kids about Indian culture.

At the dining table, Mihir announces that he has decided to give the Head of Operations position to Karan. Hemant gets shocked after hearing it, as earlier Mihir had promised to give him that position. Hemant gets upset and goes into his room.

Gayatri gets angry and starts shouting at Mihir that what he is doing is wrong. Later, Hemant comes and supports his mother. Mihir and Hemant get into a heated argument. Even Tulsi supports Mihir in his decision.

Amid the fight, Karan gets upset and says that he is going back to the US. He shouts at Nandini and asks her if she wanted something like this to happen in the house.

Hemant decides to leave the house, and while he is leaving Shanti Niketan, he gets a call. He gets shocked, and then he comes towards Mihir, touches his feet, and starts crying. Hemant reveals that Mihir has given his whole business to him, and Karan will be handling a new business. Hemant apologises to Mihir and Tulsi.

Later, Mihir reveals that it was Tulsi's idea to give the old business to Hemant, and the new business to Karan. But, he did this drama just for fun.

Hemant tells Gayatri to also apologise to Mihir and Tulsi. When Gayatri comes to apologise, Tulsi stops her, and later the whole Virani family is happy again.

Meanwhile, Pari does shopping for her sister-in-law's wedding. But, of course, it looks like one of her plans to create problems for the Parekhs.

