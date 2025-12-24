 'Blaming Victim Is Manipulation': Nidhhi Agerwal Breaks Silence After Sivaji Links Her Mobbing Incident To Attire
Two days after his initial remarks on women’s clothing, Sivaji addressed the media and cited the mobbing incidents involving actresses, including Nidhhi Agerwal, as the reason behind his comments. While stating that he apologised only for the language he used, he defended the core of his argument

Ria Sharma
Updated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal has reacted strongly after actor Sivaji appeared to suggest that her attire may have “provoked” the mobbing incident she faced during a recent promotional event in Hyderabad. Her response comes days after Sivaji’s controversial remarks on how actresses should dress at public events.

Taking to Instagram, Nidhhi shared a photo from the event and wrote a pointed caption, “Blaming the victim is a form of manipulation.”

Though she did not name Sivaji directly, the timing of the post makes her stance clear.

This marked her first public reaction after Sivaji’s press conference in Hyderabad, where he revisited the controversy.

Nidhhi’s statement follows a distressing incident on December 17 at Lulu Mall, Hyderabad, where she was mobbed while attending the launch of a song from her upcoming film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas.

Videos from the event, which later surfaced on social media, showed the actress struggling to move through an extremely crowded space as several men attempted to get close to her. She appeared visibly shaken as security escorted her to her car.

Two days after his initial remarks on women’s clothing, Sivaji addressed the media and cited the mobbing incidents involving actresses, including Nidhhi, as the reason behind his comments. While stating that he apologised only for the language he used, he defended the core of his argument.

When asked why he was advising women to dress modestly instead of calling out men’s behaviour, Sivaji responded, “Who will listen? He says he will still talk to her or click pictures.”

Despite claiming that he was not blaming Nidhhi or Samantha Ruth Prabhu for what they experienced, Sivaji went on to make comparisons that many found problematic.

Actress Payal Rajput SLAMS Sivaji For Comments On Women's Dressing: 'His Remarks Made Me...
He questioned whether actresses like Sai Pallavi, Anushka Shetty, Soundarya, Bhumika Chawla, Laya or Meera Jasmine had faced similar incidents, suggesting that modest dressing prevents harassment. “Do not provoke; men will feel like they can touch you when you do so. Why give them that opportunity?” he said, adding that he was merely “pointing out facts.”

Sivaji’s remarks have continued to draw sharp criticism from social media users and members of the film industry, with many accusing him of victim-blaming and reinforcing regressive ideas about women’s safety and personal freedom.

