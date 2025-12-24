Actress Payal Rajput SLAMS Sivaji For Comments On Women's Dressing: 'His Remarks Made Me Uncomfortable' - VIDEO

Actress Payal Rajput has strongly criticised actor Sivaji for his recent remarks on women’s clothing and dressing, calling them regressive and inappropriate. Her reaction comes amid mounting outrage over Sivaji’s comments made during the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa.

On Wednesday, Payal shared a video on social media expressing her discomfort and anger over the statements.

“Since yesterday, I have been feeling really uncomfortable hearing the remarks made by Shivaji Garu at the event. His harsh words about women and comments on how they should dress were really concerning,” she said. Questioning his authority to dictate women’s choices, Payal added, “I don’t know how he has so much audacity to tell us what we should wear.”

I hope it's okay to express my feelings. I felt uncomfortable hearing some remarks about women made by Shivaji Garu on a public platform.

I must admit it made me feel uneasy, especially regarding his comments on women. #weknowbetter 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/eDfXsLT4Hv — paayal rajput (@starlingpayal) December 24, 2025

Referring to Sivaji’s comments urging actresses to dress “modestly,” she said, “He said that heroines should not wear revealing outfits and should wear sarees or fully covered dresses, claiming beauty lies in complete attire and not in displaying physical assets.” Payal also alleged that certain derogatory words were used while referring to women and their bodies, which further provoked her response.

Using sarcasm to underline her point, the actress remarked that if such thinking prevailed, filmmakers might as well only make films featuring women in sarees. “As women, we are not telling men how to dress. Then how can you assume the right to make decisions for us?” she said, adding that she felt compelled to speak up after being disturbed by the video.

She concluded by saying that while she did not intend to offend anyone, she could not ignore statements that reinforced such views.

Along with the video, she wrote, "I hope it's okay to express my feelings. I felt uncomfortable hearing some remarks about women made by Shivaji Garu on a public platform. I must admit it made me feel uneasy, especially regarding his comments on women. #weknowbetter 🙏🏼"

Sivaji's apology

Following severe backlash from social media users and members of the film industry, Sivaji issued a public apology for his remarks. In a video message, the 54-year-old actor said, “I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event. My intention was good, but my choice of words was wrong.”

I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.@itsmaatelugu pic.twitter.com/8zDPaClqWT — Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) December 23, 2025

The controversy erupted after Sivaji, while addressing the audience at the promotional event, offered unsolicited advice to women and actresses on dressing “modestly.” He had said, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.”

He further claimed that while people may not openly object to women’s clothing choices, they could feel uncomfortable internally. Drawing a comparison that many found objectionable, Sivaji also said, “A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart.”

The remarks triggered sharp criticism online, with several users and celebrities accusing the actor of moral policing and reinforcing regressive stereotypes.