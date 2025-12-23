'My Choice Of Words Was Wrong': Actor Sivaji Issues Apology After Backlash Over Remarks On Women's Dressing - VIDEO

Actor Sivaji has issued a public apology following severe backlash over his remarks on women and actresses during the pre-release event of his upcoming film Dhandoraa. The comments, which were criticised on social media, sparked outrage among users and members of the film industry, who accused the actor of moral policing and making inappropriate, unsolicited remarks.

Addressing the controversy, Sivaji shared a video message apologising for his statements. “I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night. My intention was good, but my choice of words was wrong,” the actor said in his apology.

I sincerely apologise for my words during the Dhandoraa pre-release event last night.@itsmaatelugu pic.twitter.com/8zDPaClqWT — Sivaji (@ActorSivaji) December 23, 2025

For those unaware, the controversy erupted after Sivaji, while speaking at the promotional event, offered unsolicited advice to women and actresses, urging them to dress “modestly.”

The 54-year-old actor stated, “I request all heroines not to wear revealing outfits. Please wear sarees or dresses that cover the body fully. Beauty lies in complete attire or a saree, not in displaying physical assets.”

He further added that while people may not openly express discomfort, they might feel differently internally. “People may not openly say anything because they feel it is your freedom, but inside they may not like it,” Sivaji said.

Drawing a comparison that many found objectionable, he added, “A woman is like nature. When nature is beautiful, we respect it. A woman is like my mother, whom I hold close to my heart."

The remarks were met with sharp criticism online, with several users and celebrities calling out the actor for reinforcing regressive views and attempting to police women’s choices in the name of culture and morality. Many pointed out that personal freedom, including how one chooses to dress, should not be subject to public judgment or advice.

Following the backlash, Sivaji’s apology video has been shared, with mixed reactions from netizens. While some accepted his apology, others maintained that public figures must be more mindful of their words, especially when addressing sensitive issues related to gender and personal freedom.