What Is ‘Navi Gate’ At Navi Mumbai International Airport? Farah Khan Shares Glimpse Of Cultural Showcase Inside NMIA | WATCH

Navi Mumbai: After decades of anticipation, the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is finally set to commence commercial operations from tomorrow, December 25. Amid this, a video has been shared by director and content creator Farah Khan on her YouTube channel showing a unique glimpse into the airport’s distinctive art installations collectively known as “Navi Gate.” The Navi Gate project features eight large-scale art installations designed to showcase Maharashtra’s rich cultural heritage.

All You Need To Know About Navi Gate

- While speaking to Farah Khan in the video, Chintan Shukla, Vice President of Airport Planning and Design, said, "There are eight art installations, of which four are at the departure, and the other four are at arrivals."

- He further added that the art installation has been conceived to promote local and upcoming Maharashtraian art.

- The artworks are strategically positioned, near high-footfall areas such as check-in counters and security checks.

- Shukla further explained the name behind it and said, “As you navigate the airport, you ‘Navi Gate’ through the art, hence the name Navi Gate.”

- Each installation reflects a different aspect of Maharashtra’s culture and daily life. One standout piece shown in the video is Mumbai’s Dadar flower market, capturing the real-life moving pictures from the place. “This is a completely unique installation that passengers won’t find anywhere else,” Shukla added.

- While another artwork featured in the video showed dancing ribbons made of Paithani design, moving in circular motion. The video further explained that the ribbons dance to Maharashtrian music.

- While speaking to Farah Khan, Jeet and Diva Adani also explained the idea behind Navi Gate and said, "The whole idea of Navi Gate is to install it in a place where anxiety is highest. Moreover, the gate is also providing an opportunity for local artists in India to get a platform. These are all Indian artists seen in a modern way."

