Navi Mumbai Airport Gets Dedicated Police Station Ahead Of First Flight

Navi Mumbai International Airport | File

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the commencement of flight operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport, a separate police station will start functioning from Tuesday to strengthen security and maintain law and order in the airport area. The first flight from the airport is scheduled for December 25, prompting authorities to put key security arrangements in place in advance.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Police Station has been created by bifurcating the jurisdictions of Panvel City and Ulwe police stations, in line with a government decision. Sunil Shinde has been appointed as Senior Police Inspector of the newly formed police station and will lead security operations in and around the airport premises.

The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has deployed over 40 officers and personnel, including an Assistant Police Inspector, Police Sub-Inspectors, ASIs, head constables, women police personnel and constables. These officers have been transferred from various police stations, specialised branches and the police headquarters to ensure adequate manpower.

Once operational, the police station will be responsible for passenger safety, traffic management, anti-terror measures, crime prevention, cyber and technical coordination, and swift response during emergencies related to airport operations. All transferred officers and staff have been instructed to report to their new postings immediately, while their salaries will be drawn from the new police station beginning January 2025.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjaykumar Patil (Headquarters) said the early operationalisation of the police station reflects the importance of the project. “Navi Mumbai International Airport will be a major aviation gateway for the state. By starting a dedicated police station from Tuesday itself, with experienced officers and sufficient manpower, Navi Mumbai Police are fully prepared to ensure passenger safety and maintain law and order,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Amit Kale said, "From Tuesday onwards, there would be four police officers and 14 constables at the police station which is partially ready. In coming days, the force would be increased to eight officers and 42 staff."

