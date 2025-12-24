Navi Mumbai Airport To Begin Operations On Dec 25: NMIA To Welcome 30 Flights On Day 1; Check 1st Arrival & Departure Here

Navi Mumbai Airport |

Mumbai: Nearly two-and-a-half months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), the much-anticipated first commercial flight is set to land on Thursday, aligning with the Christmas–New Year festive rush. The milestone marks the beginning of full-scale operations at the greenfield airport located at Ulwe in Raigad district, offering major relief to Mumbai’s congested aviation network.

The airport’s journey has been long and complex. Conceived in 1997 as a solution to the capacity constraints of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, NMIA took close to three decades to materialise due to land acquisition issues, environmental clearances and multiple delays. Its formal inauguration on October 8, 2025, marked the culmination of years of planning and execution.

NMIA has been developed under a public-private partnership between the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL). Under the agreement, CIDCO holds a 26 per cent equity stake, while AAHL holds 74 per cent. Designed with sustainability and future expansion in mind, the airport features state-of-the-art passenger facilities and infrastructure aimed at positioning it as a major aviation hub in western India.

Commercial operations will officially commence on December 25, with multiple airlines operating passenger flights to and from the new airport. IndiGo, Akasa Air, Air India Express and Star Air are scheduled to operate services on the opening day. According to the flight schedule, a total of 30 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) are expected, comprising 15 arrivals and 15 departures.

Details On 1st Arrival & Departure

IndiGo will account for the largest share of operations, with nine arrivals and nine departures. Air India Express, Akasa Air and Star Air will each operate two arrivals and two departures. The first commercial arrival will be IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru at 8 am, while the first departure will be IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad at 8.40 am. The last arrival of the day will be IndiGo flight 6E2055 from Goa’s Mopa airport at 6.50 pm, followed by the final departure, IndiGo flight 6E461 to Bengaluru, at 7.45 pm.

CIDCO's Development Plans For 2026

Looking ahead, CIDCO has outlined ambitious development plans for 2026. Focus will shift to the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and surrounding zones, including the proposed Aerocity, Medicity, Educity, Sports City, Corporate Park and an Integrated Logistics Park. CIDCO officials said the successful completion of NMIA has reinforced public confidence and set a benchmark for timely execution of large-scale infrastructure projects.

With its first commercial flight, NMIA is set to emerge as a new gateway to India, reshaping air travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/