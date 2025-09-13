Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, September 13: Ajay Nearly Slaps Pari, Tulsi Spots Marks On Her Face

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Episode 47, Written Update

The episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 begins with Pari listening to Vikram's voice note sent to Tulsi. In the note, Vikram reveals that Noina is in love with Mihir, and the woman she is trying to set him up with actually wants to ruin her marriage with Mihir. Pari is shocked when Vikram adds that Noina has shifted to Mumbai only for Mihir. Pari then decides to forward the voice note to herself and delete it from Tulsi's phone. Just as she is about to do it, Tulsi walks into the room. When Tulsi questions why Pari isn’t asleep and why she is using her phone, Pari makes excuses.

The next morning, Pari returns to her husband’s home, where Akshay’s family has come to fix his marriage with Ajay’s sister Priya. Pari tricks Akshay into going to wash his hands and then questions him about why he wants to marry into such a family. She reminds him how she risked herself to warn him, but he ignored her and still came to marry Priya. Pari then tries to manipulate him by making false accusations against Ajay's family. She claims they mentally torture her, even hit her, and pretends to cry.

Akshay is shocked by her revelations. As the wedding rituals are about to begin, he suddenly stops everything and informs his family. They cancel the wedding with Priya. A shocked and confused Indira asks for the reason, and Akshay's mother tells her to ask Pari, exposing her claims of torture.

Priya breaks down emotionally, while Pari feels happy that her plan worked. Ajay questions Pari, but she plays innocent and says she never told Akshay anything, which makes Priya lash out at her. Indira also confronts Pari, accusing her of manipulating Akshay. Pari angrily admits that marrying into this house was her biggest mistake. She says she ignored Tulsi’s warnings and insults Ajay, claiming she thought he would value her. She continues by taunting Priya about roaming around her brother Angad, who never paid her attention.

Pari keeps insulting her in-laws, Indira and Naveen, calling them 'changu-mangu.' She even threatens Ajay, saying she can tell Noina to stop business with them, which will leave them on the streets. Ajay, furious, warns her to stop, saying he might raise his hand on her. Pari provokes him further, hoping he will slap her so she can complain to her father Mihir that her in-laws mistreat her.

Ajay asks Pari to apologise, but she refuses. Instead, she demands an apology from him, claiming she did him a favour by marrying him. She insults his looks, saying with his face she wouldn’t even hire him as a driver. When Ajay asks why she married him, she replies that she only pitied him.

Pari then mocks Ajay further, saying he is frustrated because she doesn’t let him get close to her. She even insults him by asking if, like Viren, he also goes to the maids. This enrages Ajay, and he raises his hand to slap her, but Pari stops him by holding his hand and then walks away.

At midnight, Pari rushes to Shanti Niketan, crying in front of Tulsi. Tulsi notices fingerprints on Pari’s face and neck.