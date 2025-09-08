 Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years

Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years

The apartment, located in the upscale Rustomjee Paramount project, spans a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq. ft. (184.85 sq. m.). The deal, finalised in September 2025, also included three car parking spaces. Tiger Shroff had originally purchased the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore, reflecting a significant appreciation in value

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Baaghi 4, has sold one of his luxury apartments in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs 15.60 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate portal Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website, the transaction was registered in September 2025.

The apartment, located in the upscale Rustomjee Paramount project, spans a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq. ft. (184.85 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 2,189 sq. ft. (203.34 sq. m.). The deal also included three car parking spaces.

Read Also
Malaika Arora Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹5.3 Crore, Makes ₹2 Crore Profit In 7 Years
article-image

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 93.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 to complete the transaction.

Tiger had originally purchased the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore, reflecting a significant appreciation in value.

FPJ Shorts
'Rahul Gandhi Will Be INDIA Bloc's Face In Bihar Assembly Election 2025,' Says Pappu Yadav
'Rahul Gandhi Will Be INDIA Bloc's Face In Bihar Assembly Election 2025,' Says Pappu Yadav
'Guruji Help Us...Mera Poora Ghar Jal Gaya': Massive Fire Breaks Down Due To AC Blast At Faridabad Home, 3 Family Members Died Along With Pet Dog
'Guruji Help Us...Mera Poora Ghar Jal Gaya': Massive Fire Breaks Down Due To AC Blast At Faridabad Home, 3 Family Members Died Along With Pet Dog
Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For 14th Day After Landslides; Safety Review Underway
Vaishno Devi Yatra Remains Suspended For 14th Day After Landslides; Safety Review Underway
India's Luxury & Premium Real Estate Soars With 36% Potential Homebuyers Choosing ₹90 Lakh To ₹1.5 Crore Segment As
India's Luxury & Premium Real Estate Soars With 36% Potential Homebuyers Choosing ₹90 Lakh To ₹1.5 Crore Segment As "Most Preferred" Option

Khar remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after real estate hubs, blending premium residential and commercial spaces. The locality is well-connected via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, while also offering proximity to prime business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon, which also marked her debut. He later went on to star in several films, including War, Heropanti 2, Singham Again, Baaghi, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

Read Also
Tiger Shroff Goes Shirtless, Flaunts 6-Pack Abs & Tosses T-Shirt To Fans At Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy...
article-image

He was last seen in Baaghi 4 in which he played the role of Ronnie opposite Harnaaz Sandhu. The film, which hit the big screens on April 5, received mixed reviews from critics and fans.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood...

'I Have Fallen Many Times...': Raj Kundra Breaks Down As He Relates His Struggles To Punjab Flood...

Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years

Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years

Video: Urmila Matondkar Grooves To Yai Re Yai Re As Rangeela Completes 30 Years, Pens Emotional Note

Video: Urmila Matondkar Grooves To Yai Re Yai Re As Rangeela Completes 30 Years, Pens Emotional Note

MTV VMAs 2025 FULL List Of Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter Win Big

MTV VMAs 2025 FULL List Of Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter Win Big

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards...

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards...