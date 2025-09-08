Tiger Shroff Sells Mumbai Apartment For ₹15.60 Crore, Earns ₹3.98 Crore In 7 Years

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who is currently enjoying the success of his latest film Baaghi 4, has sold one of his luxury apartments in Khar, Mumbai, for Rs 15.60 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by real estate portal Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website, the transaction was registered in September 2025.

The apartment, located in the upscale Rustomjee Paramount project, spans a carpet area of 1,989.72 sq. ft. (184.85 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 2,189 sq. ft. (203.34 sq. m.). The deal also included three car parking spaces.

The actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 93.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs 30,000 to complete the transaction.

Tiger had originally purchased the property in 2018 for Rs 11.62 crore, reflecting a significant appreciation in value.

Khar remains one of Mumbai’s most sought-after real estate hubs, blending premium residential and commercial spaces. The locality is well-connected via the Western Express Highway and upcoming Metro lines, while also offering proximity to prime business districts like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger made his acting debut in 2014 with Heropanti, opposite Kriti Sanon, which also marked her debut. He later went on to star in several films, including War, Heropanti 2, Singham Again, Baaghi, Ganapath, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others.

He was last seen in Baaghi 4 in which he played the role of Ronnie opposite Harnaaz Sandhu. The film, which hit the big screens on April 5, received mixed reviews from critics and fans.