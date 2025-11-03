YRF Pushes Release Of Alia Bhatt & Sharvari's Alpha To April 2026 Due To This Reason

Yash Raj Films’ much-anticipated action entertainer Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, has officially been postponed. The film will now hit theatres on April 17, 2026, instead of its earlier release date. On Monday, the production house confirmed the new date while revealing that the visual effects work on Alpha requires additional time to meet the studio’s quality standards.

The high-octane action-thriller pairs Alia with Sharvari, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. The story promises a gripping face-off, with Alia and Sharvari going head-to-head against Bobby Deol in what YRF describes as a “brutal showdown.”

The film is part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

A YRF spokesperson said, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

A top trade source added, “Alpha team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is work pending and that’s why Alpha is releasing in April and not February.”

Alpha marks Alia's first collaboration with Yash Raj Films and her debut in the YRF Spy Universe. The project is also being hailed as India’s first female-led, full-scale action film, showcasing Alia and Sharvari in power-packed, never-seen-before avatars.

The film, directed by Shiv Rawail, was earlier scheduled to hit the big screens on December 25, 2025.