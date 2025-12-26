From Kitchen Parties To Prime-Time TV: ‘Tupperware Erotica’ Sparks A Streaming Gold Rush

An unpublished novel about a 1960s housewife who secretly circulates erotic fiction through Tupperware parties has triggered a fierce contest for television rights, underlining the growing appetite among streamers and production companies for stories by female authors. | X @northlancing

An unpublished novel about a 1960s housewife who secretly circulates erotic fiction through Tupperware parties has triggered a fierce contest for television rights, underlining the growing appetite among streamers and production companies for stories by female authors.

Wet Ink, written by 33-year-old London-based author Abigail Avis, will not be published until spring 2027, but has already caused a stir in the television industry. Industry insiders said a competitive auction involving six major production companies has taken place for the TV rights to the novel, which has been dubbed “Tupperware erotica”.

The scramble follows an earlier battle over the publishing rights, which were eventually secured by Hodder & Stoughton, part of Hachette UK, for a six-figure sum. The publisher is already planning a global marketing blitz. The intense interest reflects a wider trend of books by female writers prompting ferocious competition as producers hunt for bankable titles that can be sold internationally.

A housewife, hidden stories and 1960s London

Set in 1960s London, Wet Ink tells the story of Mitzy Barlow, a housewife and mother of two trapped in a loveless marriage and exhausted by the monotony of her daily life. To earn extra income, she began hosting Tupperware parties, ubiquitous social gatherings in the 1950s and 60s, selling plastic containers to women in her neighbourhood.

At night, Mitzy starts writing sexual fantasies in a journal to cope with the bleakness of her marriage. As her confidence grows, she adopts the pseudonym Queen B and begins composing her own erotic stories. Her Tupperware business soon becomes a cover for smuggling these stories to her customers, hidden safely inside the airtight containers.

As Queen B’s work gains popularity, Mitzy is forced to confront a dangerous dilemma: whether to pursue a different life at a time when being discovered could lead to accusations of indecency.

Kudos wins rights as demand for female-led stories grows

The television rights to Wet Ink were ultimately acquired by Kudos, part of Banijay UK, one of the world’s biggest production companies. Kudos has produced shows including Netflix’s The House of Guinness and the BBC’s This Town and SAS Rogue Heroes.

“We are thrilled to have acquired the rights to Abigail’s novel,” said Karen Wilson, joint managing director of Kudos. “She is a brilliantly talented writer, and Wet Ink is a must read. We cannot wait to get started on developing it into a TV series for both the UK and international market.”

Industry insiders said the demand highlights the increasing pressure on production companies to secure fresh intellectual property as competition intensifies in the streaming era. In another recent contest, 21 offers were reportedly made for the rights to a book that has not yet been completed, with the final shortlist reduced to 10 bidders described as “a roll-call of glittery producers”.

Another novel, Death’s a Bitch by debut author Eloise Rodger, was acquired earlier this year by another Banijay-backed producer after international interest sparked intense competition. The book follows Aggie and the plight of her younger sister Marcie, who has endured a long illness and endless waiting lists, until Death offers Aggie a job that will ensure Aggie survives.

Avis, who studied and taught English literature before joining a fellowship with The Royal Literary Fund, has said the idea for Wet Ink came to her during one of her children’s midnight feeds. Her agent, Hayley Steed, said the response to the book had been unprecedented.

“Within mere hours we were turning down international pre-empts and it has broken agency records around the globe,” she said. “Abigail has written a book that encapsulates the perfect bookclub read; an empowering call to arms, a warm story of female community and friendship, and just the right amount of naughtiness with its snippets of erotica.”