Sardar Udham Singh Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About The Legendary Indian Revolutionary

By: Sunanda Singh | December 25, 2025
Sardar Udham Singh was a prominent Indian revolutionary known for avenging the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer. On the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary on Friday, Dec 26, 2025, take a look at some of the interesting facts about the legendary revolutionary.
Udham Singh was present at Jallianwala Bagh in 1919 and helped injured victims, an experience that deeply shaped his revolutionary resolve.
The brutal incident inspired him to dedicate his life to avenging the massacre and fighting British imperial rule.
Udham Singh assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab, whom he held responsible for the massacre in 1940.
He waited 21 years before carrying out the assassination, showing extraordinary patience and determination.
Udham Singh used several names, including Ram Mohammad Singh Azad, symbolising unity across religions.
He was tried and executed by the British government at Pentonville Prison, London, on July 31, 1940.
