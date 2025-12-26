Rekha Brings Velvet Glam To Her Christmas 2025 Look; Dons Gold Jewellery & Pairs Outfit With 'Batwa'

By: Rahul M | December 26, 2025
Bollywood icon Rekha once again reminded the fashion world why she remains unmatched in elegance. Celebrating Christmas in a striking Manish Malhotra ensemble, the 71-year-old actress effortlessly blended festive glamour with her signature old-world charm
All images from Instagram
Designer Manish Malhotra shared stunning images of Rekha dressed in rich Christmas hues. The collaboration showcased a seamless fusion of modern tailoring and vintage aesthetics
Rekha wore a deep burgundy velvet tunic featuring voluminous sleeves and a classic round neckline. She paired it with a vivid scarlet satin saree
The saree was draped gracefully over her shoulder, with part of the fabric flowing over her arm. Delicate pleats ran across the bodice and hem, adding structure and movement
Staying true to her maximalist style, Rekha accessorised with an antique gold necklace detailed with charms, layered bangles on both wrists, bold rings, and chunky earrings
Her makeup struck the perfect balance between drama and grace. A flawless base, softly blushed and bronzed cheeks, and subtle shimmer highlighted her features
Red lipstick and her iconic red sindoor brought timeless elegance. Rekha’s neatly styled updo and a traditional potli bag tied the entire look together.
