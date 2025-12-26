What Makes Switzerland's Bern The Most Livable City For 2026?

X

When we think of great cities, nightlife, food scenes and iconic skylines often steal the spotlight. But ECA International’s 2025–26 Location Ratings suggest something deeper matters more. After evaluating 275 cities on healthcare, safety, infrastructure, air quality, political stability, housing, climate and leisure, Bern, Switzerland, emerged as the world’s most liveable city for 2026. Not flashy, not loud, just exceptionally well-designed for everyday life.

A capital that whispers, not shouts

Bern doesn’t announce itself like Paris or London. Instead, it unfolds gently along the turquoise Aare River, wrapping its medieval Old Town in calm assurance. The UNESCO-listed Altstadt, founded in the 12th century, is a picture of restraint, sandstone arcades, cobbled streets, ornate fountains and red rooftops that feel lovingly preserved rather than staged.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Life here moves deliberately. Cafés encourage lingering, conversations stretch unhurriedly, and the city seems comfortable in its own rhythm. That sense of ease is part of Bern’s magic, and a major reason residents thrive.

History you can walk through

Bern’s character is inseparable from its past. The Zytglogge, an 800-year-old clock tower, still performs its mechanical ritual every hour. Nearby, the Einstein House offers a modest glimpse into the life of Albert Einstein during the years he developed the Theory of Relativity. For deeper context, the Historical Museum of Bern and its Einstein Museum trace Swiss history alongside global scientific breakthroughs.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Towering above it all is the Berner Münster, Switzerland’s largest medieval church, with intricate carvings, stained glass and panoramic views for those willing to climb.

Nature as a daily luxury

What truly sets Bern apart is how seamlessly nature fits into city life. In summer, locals swim in the Aare at Freibad Marzili or float downstream past historic façades. Gurten, the city’s local mountain, offers hiking trails, festivals and winter tobogganing. The Rosengarten delivers postcard-perfect sunset views, while the Botanical Garden reinforces Bern’s green ethos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Markets at Münsterplatz and Bundesplatz, Bear Park, riverside walks, world-class ice cream at Gelateria di Berna, and alternative culture at Kulturzentrum Reitschule ensure Bern never feels dull. It’s a city that proves greatness doesn’t have to be loud, it just has to work beautifully.