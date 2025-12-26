 Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To Show A Drop On Friday
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentTu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To Show A Drop On Friday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To Show A Drop On Friday

After a strictly average opening, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is expected to show a huge drop at the box office on its second day, Friday. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 06:39 PM IST
article-image
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film took an average start at the box office, and now, on its second day, Friday, the movie is expected to show a huge drop in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs. 7.75 crore. Now, as per early estimates, the movie, on its second day, might collect around Rs. 3-4 crore.

On Thursday, it was a holiday (Christmas), and still the movie collected an average amount. So, of course, a drop is expected on Friday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has also received a limited release, as most of the screens have been occupied by Dhurandhar and Avatar 3. So, we cannot ignore that factor when we look at the collection.

FPJ Shorts
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
UP BJP Draws Red Line On Caste-Based Meetings After Brahmin Legislators’ Gathering, Warns MLAs And MLCs Of Disciplinary Action
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards
Concept Medical Group Hosts CII Industry Delegation At Surat SEZ, Showcases Manufacturing Innovation Excellence And Global Quality Standards
Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside Gorakhpur College Campus In Broad Daylight, Panic Grips Institution And Raises Safety Concerns
Class 11 Student Shot Dead Inside Gorakhpur College Campus In Broad Daylight, Panic Grips Institution And Raises Safety Concerns

However, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mostly negative reviews from the critics, and the word of mouth is also not good. So, even that can be one of the reasons that the audience decided not to watch the movie.

It will be interesting to see whether Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be able to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus

'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To...

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To...

From Kitchen Parties To Prime-Time TV: ‘Tupperware Erotica’ Sparks A Streaming Gold Rush

From Kitchen Parties To Prime-Time TV: ‘Tupperware Erotica’ Sparks A Streaming Gold Rush

'There Was No Secret Girlfriend': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Opens Up About His Lost Love

'There Was No Secret Girlfriend': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Opens Up About His Lost Love

Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video