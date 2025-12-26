Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection Day 2 Prediction: Kartik-Ananya's Film To Show A Drop On Friday

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri was one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film took an average start at the box office, and now, on its second day, Friday, the movie is expected to show a huge drop in numbers.

According to Sacnilk, on its first day, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs. 7.75 crore. Now, as per early estimates, the movie, on its second day, might collect around Rs. 3-4 crore.

On Thursday, it was a holiday (Christmas), and still the movie collected an average amount. So, of course, a drop is expected on Friday.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has also received a limited release, as most of the screens have been occupied by Dhurandhar and Avatar 3. So, we cannot ignore that factor when we look at the collection.

However, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mostly negative reviews from the critics, and the word of mouth is also not good. So, even that can be one of the reasons that the audience decided not to watch the movie.

It will be interesting to see whether Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will be able to show a jump at the box office on Saturday and Sunday.