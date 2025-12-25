Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X (Twitter) Review: 'Proper Comfort Film', 'Absolutely Stupid'; Kartik-Ananya's Movie Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri X (Twitter) Review | YouTube

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday starrer Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has hit the big screens today (December 25, 2025). Many people have already watched the movie and they are sharing their reviews on X (Twitter).

A netizen tweeted, "Proper comfort film 🍿❤️ Perfect theatre experience (sic)." Another X user wrote, "One Word Review: One Time Watch 2.5/5 🌟 #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri ” — Review A familiar romantic setup that plays it safe. Kartik Aaryan delivers a good performance supported by a well-placed BGM, but the narrative doesn’t fully rise above its predictability (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "What an Absolutely Stupid film #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri is!! Such a downfall story after #SatyapremKiKatha 💔 Loved Kartik, Loved the Visuals. But such a bad film! (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received a mixed response from netizens. While some are loving the film, some a slamming it.

Kartik Aaryan Dances To Salman Khan's Saajanji Ghar Aaye

A video from Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has been leaked on social media, in which Kartik and Ananya are seen dancing to Salman Khan's iconic song Saajanji Ghar Aaye from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Well, netizens are not happy with Kartik's performance in the song.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Review

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the film 2 stars and wrote, "Even though the film is a visual treat for the die hard fans of Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, but for those who are looking for meaningful wholesome entertainment, it's better to look elsewhere!"

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Box Office Collection

The film is expected to take a strictly decent start at the box office. The movie, on its first day, might collect around Rs. 8-10 crore, which will surely be a disappointing number for a holiday release.

As the reviews and the word of mouth are average, let's see if Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri will show a jump at the box office over the weekend or not.