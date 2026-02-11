Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 February 11 Written Update: Tulsi SLAPS Angad For Calling Ritik Their 'Dushman'

In the latest episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 (Wednesday, February 11), Vrinda learns that Angad has secretly struck a deal with Ranvijay in order to save Mihir’s company. He makes the decision without informing anyone in the family. When Vrinda confronts him, she warns him not to trust Ranvijay, insisting that he will eventually trap him. However, Angad refuses to listen and goes ahead with his plan.

Soon after, Ranvijay calls for a board meeting and invites Tulsi, Ritik and others. During the meeting, he questions Ritik’s decision to sell the factory to Tulsi at such a low price, arguing that other bidders could have offered a better deal. He then claims that as a shareholder, he has the authority to challenge the decision and insists that the company should not be handed over to Tulsi.

Ritik dismisses him, pointing out that he owns only a handful of shares and cannot create unnecessary drama. However, Ranvijay drops a bombshell - revealing that Angad has transferred the power of attorney for his shares to him, increasing his control over the company. He further states that with this move, he now has greater influence in company matters. The revelation leaves Tulsi, Noina and Ritik stunned.

Vrinda and Tulsi grow increasingly worried about Angad and question why he is taking such drastic steps. Determined to confront him, Vrinda decides to speak to Angad, but Tulsi stops her, saying she will handle the matter herself.

Tulsi then confronts Angad and tells him that whatever he has done in the name of saving the company is wrong. Angad defends himself, insisting that he is only trying to protect everyone. He argues that the company cannot be left in Ritik’s hands, claiming Ritik will destroy everything. Angad goes a step further and declares that if there is a dushman (enemy) within the family, it is not Ranvijay but Ritik. Furious at the accusation, Tulsi loses her temper and slaps Angad.

Later, while Tulsi and Vrinda are speaking privately, Saloni overhears their conversation about Tulsi and Mihir’s divorce. Realising there is no point hiding the truth, Tulsi confesses everything to Saloni. She reveals that she has not lived in Shantiniketan for the past six years and that she and Mihir had only been pretending to stay together. Tulsi explains the circumstances that forced them to put up the act and why it was necessary at the time.

In the middle of the conversation, Saloni receives a call from Baapji. Tulsi tells her that if she wishes to reveal the truth to him, she is free to do so. However, Saloni chooses to remain silent. She reassures Tulsi that she will not disclose the truth to anyone.

Meanwhile, Shobha informs Tulsi that Mihir has been discharged from the hospital.

On the other hand, Ajay runs into Pari when she is unable to find a cab and offers her a lift in his car. During the ride, he tells her that if she ever needs anything, she should turn to him, assuring her of his support. Overwhelmed with guilt as memories of her past mistakes toward Ajay resurface, Pari breaks down in tears.