Udit Narayan's First Wife Files Complaint Against Him; Alleges Singer Got Her Uterus Removed Without Consent

Udit Narayan's First Wife Files Complaint Against Him |

Last year, singer Udit Narayan made headlines for a viral video showing him kissing his female fans during concerts. Now, the singer has once again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. His first wife, Ranjana Jha, has filed a complaint against him, accusing the singer of getting her uterus removed without her consent in the pretext of medical treatment.

According to a report in NDTV, Ranjana filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station in Bihar's Supaul. Not just Udit Narayan, but she also accused the singer's two brothers and his second wife of criminal offences.

On Tuesday, she submitted the complaint at the police station, and she was accompanied by her lawyer, Karunakant Jha. In her complaint, she alleged that her uterus was removed without her knowledge, and claimed that she came to know about it after many years during medical treatment.

In the complaint, Ranjana has stated that she married Udit on December 7, 1984, according to Hindu customs and rituals, and in 1985, the singer moved to Mumbai to pursue his career in singing. She later came to know about his second marriage to Deepa Narayan through media reports. Ranjana has claimed that whenever she questioned Udit about it, he misled her with the answer.

The singer's first wife, in her complaint, has alleged that she was taken to a major hospital in Delhi in 1996 in the pretext of medical treatment, and there her uterus was removed without her consent. She has also mentioned that Udit and his brothers, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Lalit Narayan Jha, took her to the hospital, and even Deepa was present there.

Ranjana Jha On Filing Complaint Against Udit Narayan

While talking to the media, Ranjana said, "You all know that Udit Narayan ji repeatedly makes promises but does not fulfil them. He has not done anything till now, which is why I have come to the Women's Police Station. I deserve justice."

"When we went to the Women's Commission, they initially refused to accept our complaint. After we submitted a written application, it was accepted. But even today, he continues to deceive me. Whenever he comes to the village, he makes the same promises again," she added.

She further stated that she has been keeping unwell and needs Udit's support, but he is not doing anything. Ranjana also claimed that the singer had come to the village, made promises, and left.

The officer-in-charge of the Women's Police Station, Anju Tiwari, said the matter is under investigation, as the dates mentioned in the complaint are around 30 years old. An FIR will be filed once the facts are clear, and action will be taken accordingly.

Till now, Udit has not shared any statement regarding her first wife's complaint.

