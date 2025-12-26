'This Is Not Just About Posting Stories...': Elvish Yadav Raises Concern About Bangladeshi Hindus

Elvish Yadav | Instagram

YouTuber and reality show star Elvish Yadav took to X to share his views about the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh. He tweeted, "This is not just about posting stories or making a few statements. The situation demands serious and sustained attention. I raised this concern back in 2021 and in 2024 through a video about the condition of Bangladeshi Hindus, and I am reiterating it today."

"The state of minorities in Bangladesh is deeply alarming and cannot be ignored any longer. Save Bangladeshi Hindus," he further wrote.