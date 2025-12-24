 'Hindu Muslim Na Koi...': Tony Kakkar Mentions Bangladesh Lynching Incident In New Track Chaar Log, Gives Befitting Reply To Lollipop Song Trolls - Watch
Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's new song Lollipop is being trolled on social media a lot. Now, Tony has shared a new track titled Chaar Log, in which he has given a befitting reply to trolls, and has also mentioned Deepu Chandra Das, who was killed in a brutal lynching in Bangladesh.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's song Lollipop was released a few days ago, and it has been facing a lot of trolls on social media. Now, on Tuesday, Tony shared a new song titled Chaar Log, in which he has given a befitting reply to trolls, and has also mentioned Deepu Chandra Das, who was killed in the brutal lynching in Bangladesh.

The lyrics of the song are, "Kaun duniya kaun char log jeene nahi dete. Zinda dete hain ye maar log chaar log. Teri baatein karte hain, ye karte hain vyapaar log. Social media ke berozgar log. Ek gaane ke hi piche bekarar log. Asal mudde chhod baithe bekar log."

Further talking about the Bangladesh lynching incident, Tony has written, "Deepu Chandra Das ki koi baat kare. Zimmedar logon se sawalat kare. Aise dharm ke naam pe maar kaat sahi hai kya? Hindu Muslim na koi jaat paat kare. Upar wala bhi dekh raha hai ro raha hai. Uski duniya mein kya kya ho raha hai. Ashleelta ki baaton se kuch hoga nahi. Uski jaan chali gayi koi to baat karo."

Netizens React To Tony Kakkar's Song Chaar Log

Reacting to Tony's new song, a netizen commented, "Kitna khoob likha hai bhai! You and your music deserve all the love in the world (sic)." Another Instagram user commented, "The way you portray reality in your lyrics! So proud of you bhai..Our Gem (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Well played sir ..you r the gem of bollywood and India's singer too.. atleast koi to awaj utha rha h ...aaj se izzat bdh gyi h sir apke liye or (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Not many Bollywood celebrities have spoken about lynching incident that took place in Bangaldesh. But, it is good to see that Tony has actually mentioned about it in his new song.

Just like Coca Cola and Lollipop, it looks like even Chaar Log is all set to get viral soon. The song is written, sung and composed by Tony.

