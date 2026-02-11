Bandwaale OTT Release Date: Here's To Know Everything About Shalini Pandey’s Series

Bandwaale OTT Release Date |

Bandwaale is an upcoming musical drama series that is set to bring a refreshing blend of music, emotions, and self-discovery. The series features Shalini Pandey in the lead role and follows a young poetess who searches for her own identity in a small town. The series, which is a blend of heartfelt story and vibrant musical elements, promises to be an engaging watch. It is set to be released on OTT in February 2026.

Bandwaale: OTT streaming details

The series is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, starting from February 13, 2026. Created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire. It is directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari.

What is Bandwaale all about?

The series is set in the backdrop of Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, and narrates the story of a young woman named Mairam who loves writing poetry and decides to build her career in the field of poetry. What happens when she starts sharing her poetry on social media anonymously?

Tusharr Kumar Swanand Kirkire and Ankur Tewari talk about the series

“At OML, we gravitate towards stories that feel honest, rooted, and reflective of lived experiences, and Bandwaale embodies that approach,” said Tusharr Kumar, CEO of OML Entertainment. “At its core, the series is about discovering one’s identity and challenging expectations that are imposed rather than chosen."

"Partnering with Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire to bring Mariam’s journey to life alongside an exceptional cast and crew has been a rewarding experience." He further explains.

“Bandwaale is a story that grew from everyday observations about expression, hesitation, and the quiet courage it takes to be yourself,” said Swanand Kirkire, actor, co-creator, and co-writer. Mariam’s journey reflects how creativity, friendship, and music can offer strength in moments of doubt. Writing this series allowed us to explore how small choices slowly shape confidence and identity."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"From the very beginning, our intention with Bandwaale was to tell a grounded story that feels honest and familiar," said Ankur Tewari, co-writer, co-creator, and co-director. He further says, "Working closely with Swanand Kirkire and our amazing team, we wanted to stay true to Mariam’s world, her questions, her conflicts, and the way her poetry shapes her self-discovery."