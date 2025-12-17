'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop, Accused Of 'Copying' K-Pop Aesthetics

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again found herself at the centre of social media backlash following the release of her latest song Candy Shop. While the track was meant to be a fun, high-energy number, it has instead triggered criticism online.

Many social media users have been brutally trolling the singer over what they describe as "vulgar" lyrics, "cringe" choreography, and an unsuccessful attempt at copying Korean pop aesthetics.

Soon after the song dropped, clips from the music video went viral and prompted a wave of negative reactions. Several social media users have taken issue with the dance steps, calling them forced and inappropriate, while others have slammed the lyrics.

A section of viewers also accused Neha of trying too hard to imitate K-pop styling and concepts, without capturing the finesse that defines the genre.

One user wrote, “When you start getting irrelevant, you resort to forced hooks, cringe lyrics, and shock-value performances.” Another comment read, “The styling and vibe feel like a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics -cute and bold on paper, but executed embarrassingly and vulgar.”

Similar reactions have flooded comment sections, with many questioning the creative direction of the song.

The lyrics of Candy Shop is penned by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. He has also produced the song.

Take a look at some reactions here:

Batli Neha Kakkar trying hard to stay relevant by doing this bhang bharosa, she thinks she's cute korean queen 😭



Please someone put the damn lollipop in her mouth & shut her up. pic.twitter.com/jC0hFnksRy — 2beegha🍁 (@2beeghaa) December 16, 2025

Sony TV @SonyTV should be answerable as to why Neha kakkad was imposed as a judge for #IndianIdol for so many years!! You r showcasing young innocent talents on your channel and any reality show judge is supposed to be the role model for them ! ! Neha kakkad and her absolutely… https://t.co/HBJaOzXfKK — मालिनी अवस्थी Malini Awasthi (@maliniawasthi) December 16, 2025

When your daughter has potential to become another Sushma Swaraj ji, Nirmala Sitaraman ji, Avani Chaturvedi, Mithali Raj, Saina Nehwal, Hima Das, Usha Kiran and many more like them... Don't "Allow", "Motivate", "Encourage", "Demand", "Support" her to become like Neha Kakkar. 🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/Pdrzo1MMNg — Prapti Buch (@i_m_prapti) December 17, 2025

What in world is this crap by #NehaKakkar

Has she done any surgery to look even more shorter?

Moreover why she's trying to be fake KOREAN..?

She's landed in between, not Indian nor Korean feel in the song. Married women should stop doing such sh#tpic.twitter.com/3SDuGFUofn — Deepak Sonar (@deepaksonar911) December 16, 2025

This is not the first time Neha has faced criticism for her music choices. Despite being one of the most popular playback singers in the country with multiple chartbusters to her credit, the singer has often been at the receiving end of online trolling, especially for songs perceived as overly commercial or repetitive.

As of now, Neha Kakkar has not responded to the backlash surrounding Candy Shop. Meanwhile, the song continues to generate strong engagement online, with supporters defending her experimental approach and critics doubling down on their disapproval.