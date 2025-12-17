'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop, Accused Of 'Copying' K-Pop Aesthetics

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again found herself at the centre of social media backlash following the release of her latest song Candy Shop. While the track was meant to be a fun, high-energy number, it has instead triggered criticism online.
Many social media users have been brutally trolling the singer over what they describe as "vulgar" lyrics, "cringe" choreography, and an unsuccessful attempt at copying Korean pop aesthetics.
Soon after the song dropped, clips from the music video went viral and prompted a wave of negative reactions. Several social media users have taken issue with the dance steps, calling them forced and inappropriate, while others have slammed the lyrics.
A section of viewers also accused Neha of trying too hard to imitate K-pop styling and concepts, without capturing the finesse that defines the genre.
One user wrote, “When you start getting irrelevant, you resort to forced hooks, cringe lyrics, and shock-value performances.” Another comment read, “The styling and vibe feel like a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics -cute and bold on paper, but executed embarrassingly and vulgar.”
Similar reactions have flooded comment sections, with many questioning the creative direction of the song.
The lyrics of Candy Shop is penned by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. He has also produced the song.
This is not the first time Neha has faced criticism for her music choices. Despite being one of the most popular playback singers in the country with multiple chartbusters to her credit, the singer has often been at the receiving end of online trolling, especially for songs perceived as overly commercial or repetitive.
As of now, Neha Kakkar has not responded to the backlash surrounding Candy Shop. Meanwhile, the song continues to generate strong engagement online, with supporters defending her experimental approach and critics doubling down on their disapproval.