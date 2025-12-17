 'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop, Accused Of 'Copying' K-Pop Aesthetics
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop, Accused Of 'Copying' K-Pop Aesthetics

'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop, Accused Of 'Copying' K-Pop Aesthetics

Netizens have been brutally trolling Neha Kakkar over what they describe as "vulgar" lyrics, "cringe" choreography, and an unsuccessful attempt at copying Korean pop aesthetics. Soon after the song dropped, clips from the music video went viral and prompted a wave of negative reactions. Netizens have taken issue with the dance steps, calling them forced and inappropriate

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
article-image

Singer Neha Kakkar has once again found herself at the centre of social media backlash following the release of her latest song Candy Shop. While the track was meant to be a fun, high-energy number, it has instead triggered criticism online.

Many social media users have been brutally trolling the singer over what they describe as "vulgar" lyrics, "cringe" choreography, and an unsuccessful attempt at copying Korean pop aesthetics.

Soon after the song dropped, clips from the music video went viral and prompted a wave of negative reactions. Several social media users have taken issue with the dance steps, calling them forced and inappropriate, while others have slammed the lyrics.

A section of viewers also accused Neha of trying too hard to imitate K-pop styling and concepts, without capturing the finesse that defines the genre.

FPJ Shorts
Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
Australia Suffers Massive Blow As Steve Smith Misses 3rd Ashes Test Due To Illness
'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS
'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent 'Shivers' Through Her Body, Aditya Dhar REACTS
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
Tata AIA Life, Aranda Investments Acquire 1.4% Stake In SBFC Finance From MIT For ₹161 Crore
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament
India Targets 5 Million Tonnes Green Hydrogen Production Capacity By 2030: Govt Updates Parliament

One user wrote, “When you start getting irrelevant, you resort to forced hooks, cringe lyrics, and shock-value performances.” Another comment read, “The styling and vibe feel like a poor attempt at K-pop aesthetics -cute and bold on paper, but executed embarrassingly and vulgar.”

Similar reactions have flooded comment sections, with many questioning the creative direction of the song.

The lyrics of Candy Shop is penned by Neha's brother Tony Kakkar. He has also produced the song.

Take a look at some reactions here:

This is not the first time Neha has faced criticism for her music choices. Despite being one of the most popular playback singers in the country with multiple chartbusters to her credit, the singer has often been at the receiving end of online trolling, especially for songs perceived as overly commercial or repetitive.

As of now, Neha Kakkar has not responded to the backlash surrounding Candy Shop. Meanwhile, the song continues to generate strong engagement online, with supporters defending her experimental approach and critics doubling down on their disapproval.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent...

'How Brutal & Disgusting It Was...': 26/11 Survivor Says Dhurandhar's Red Screen Scene Sent...

Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Rajni Initiates Varun & Bharti's Marriage Talks

Anupamaa Written Update, December 17: Rajni Initiates Varun & Bharti's Marriage Talks

'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop,...

'What Is This Crap?': Neha Kakkar Criticised For Vulgar Dance & Lyrics Of New Song Candy Shop,...

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Charged Under IPC Section 420 By Mumbai EOW In ₹60-Crore Case

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Charged Under IPC Section 420 By Mumbai EOW In ₹60-Crore Case

Karan Johar Says He's 'Over The Moon' As Homebound Gets Shortlisted For Best International Feature...

Karan Johar Says He's 'Over The Moon' As Homebound Gets Shortlisted For Best International Feature...