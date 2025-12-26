 Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentKajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

One of the most-awaited series, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, has started streaming on Netflix, and fans of the show are already binge-watching it. A video has gone viral on social media, and a netizen is claiming that Kajol has a cameo and she is a part of the series. So, does Kajol really have a cameo in Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

One of the most-awaited series, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2, has started streaming on Netflix, and fans of the show are already binge-watching it. A video has gone viral on social media, and a netizen is claiming that Kajol has a cameo and she is a part of the series.

The netizen tweeted the video and wrote, "Just watched this scene from Stranger Things Volume 2 — Kajol ji was surprisingly good (sic)." Watch the video below...

Read Also
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Ending Explained: What Is Will's Secret? Here's What Happens In...
article-image

Netizens React To Kajol's Stranger Things Season 5 Video

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen tweeted, "Arey bhaiya galt download kar liya (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Ye stranger things nhi hai bhai, ye "अजनबी चीजें"hai (sic)."

FPJ Shorts
Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video
Mumbai–Pune Rail Services Disrupted After Date Entry Error Triggers Passenger Confusion Over Udyan Express Rescheduling
Mumbai–Pune Rail Services Disrupted After Date Entry Error Triggers Passenger Confusion Over Udyan Express Rescheduling
Eko OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Film Online?
Eko OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Film Online?
KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,499 Posts Ends Today; Details Here
KVS LDE/LDCE Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,499 Posts Ends Today; Details Here

One more netizen tweeted, "Ohh Kajol get camio in stranger things great (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Is Kajol There In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2?

Well, let us tell you that the video shared by the netizen is just a prank. Kajol is not a part of Stranger Things season 5 volume 2. The video, which has gone viral, is from her movie Maa, which was released earlier this year.

The movie was directed by Vishal Furia, and it received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. Maa had done a strictly average business at the box office with a collection of Rs. 36.08 crore.

But, yes, we cannot ignore that Vacna and Daitya (villain in Maa) do look a bit similar.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Reviews

Stranger Things season 5 volume 2 has been getting a mixed response from the critics and the netizens. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave it 3 stars and wrote, "Season 5 Volume 2 is not flawless, nor is it entirely satisfying on its own terms. It explains too much, carries too many players, and risks mistaking preparation for payoff. Yet it also delivers genuine emotional resonance, sharp performances and a villain who feels disturbingly human beneath the supernatural veneer. As a bridge to the finale, it is crowded but sturdy. Whether it leads to transcendence or collapse is a question the show leaves deliberately unanswered. Hawkins, once again, waits."

Read Also
Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 X Review: Netizens Call New Episodes 'Beyond Disappointment',...
article-image

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date

Stranger Things season 5 is the finale of the show, and the makers decided to release it in three parts. Volume 1 was released in November, Volume 2 on December 25, and now, Volume 3, the final part, will be out on December 31, 2025.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Kajol Has A Cameo In Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video

Eko OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Film Online?

Eko OTT Release: When & Where To Watch This Malayalam Film Online?

TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees...

TRP Week 50: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Dethrones Anupamaa; YRKKH & Laughter Chefs 3 Sees...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's...

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 22 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's...

Naga Vamsi Says He Didn't Incur Major Losses Due To Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2 As YRF Returned...

Naga Vamsi Says He Didn't Incur Major Losses Due To Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR's War 2 As YRF Returned...