Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 X Review: Netizens Call New Episodes 'Beyond Disappointment', Check Reactions Before Binge-Watching

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 X Review | Netflix

Have you watched Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 yet? If not, If not, you might be wondering if it’s worth the hype. Packed with shocking revelations, emotional moments, and a chilling cliffhanger, this volume keeps you on the edge of your seat. Let us take a look at fans reaction online to see if Volume 2 is worth binging.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 X Review

It seems that the viewers did not like Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 as much as Volume 1. They had pretty high expectation from Episodes 5, 6 and 7. A user rated the newly released episodes to be 1/10. Another explained, "Just finished stranger things season 5 volume 2 and I am not gonna lie it was fine but not as good as volume one. Some stuff I felt were rushed and weirdly set however the acting and some moments were great. I hope the series ends well with a bang (sic)."

1/10 they are ruining it — blodhgarm (@xannny007) December 26, 2025

Just finished Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 and it was terrible. A complete letdown. I don’t know what Duffer Brothers were smoking while writing it. Waiting all these years for this was beyond disappointing. Only the finale can save the sinking ship now. — Heisenberg (@rovvmut_) December 26, 2025

Just finished stranger things season 5 volume 2 and I am not gonna lie it was fine but not as good as volume one. Some stuff I felt were rushed and weirdly set however the acting and some moments were great. I hope the series ends well with a bang — Cronos (@CraigVenden) December 26, 2025

Having high expectations from the finale episode, one reviewed Volume 2 by saying, "Just finished Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 and it was terrible. A complete letdown. I don’t know what Duffer Brothers were smoking while writing it. Waiting all these years for this was beyond disappointing. Only the finale can save the sinking ship now (sic)."

just finished watching stranger things season 5 volume 2 and now i need 4 business days to process everything pic.twitter.com/LoFZDhCEkt — 𝙗𝙚𝙗𝙤 📿 (@tickettobl) December 26, 2025

my biggest mistake was to watch stranger things season 5 volume 2 🫩🫩 THAT'S JUST A PIECE OF SHIT,, NEVER IN MY LIFE I WAS THIS DISAPPOINTED WITH A FCKING SHOW .. — fourstyy~☁️ (@fourstyy) December 26, 2025

Where To Watch Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 Online?

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 consists of 3 episodes (5, 6 and 7). Stranger Things Season 5 is exclusively available on Netflix. You can the show with a subscription plan. Netflix's subscription plan starts from Rs. 149/month.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 Release Date & Time

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 will be released on New Year's eve, De4cember 31 at 8 pm ET and 5 pm PT. In India, Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 3 will be available 6.30 am IST on January 1, 2026.