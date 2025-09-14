Soha Ali Khan Remembers Being Flashed In Broad Daylight In Italy; Reveals If She Has Never Faced Casting Couch

Instagram: Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan recently in an interview recalled being falshed in Italy in broad day light. She said that apparently, that happens quite often there. While talking to Hauterrfly, when Soha was asked about being flashed in Public, the actress said, “In Italy, yes. Apparently that happens often. But in broad daylight? Yeah... What is their motive? I don’t understand that. We don’t want to get into their heads to understand."

The actress in the interview stated that she understands that she is privileged and her life been protected, but she pointed out that there are people who take local transport and have to face such incidents mostly everyday.

Soha Ali Khan On Casting Couch

Many Bollywood actresses have spoke about facing casting couch in the industry and how they dealt with it. But, Soha revealed that as her name was attached with Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan, maybe because of that she never faced it.

The actress said, "Somewhere, this privilege, where you belong to an industry family, maybe because of that, I was spared. Everybody felt that there’s Saif, there’s Sharmila ji. Maybe because of that. But I really haven’t had any experiences like that. Thank God for that.”

Soha Ali Khan Movies

While Soha didn't have a super successful career like her mother and brother, she has carved a niche for herself. She featured in a few popular movies like Rang De Basanti, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Tum Mile, and others. She was last seen in Chhorii 2 which premiered on Amazon Prime Video earlier this year.

Soha has started her own podcast show titled All About Her. Till now, celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sunny Leone, Pratelekhaa, and Smriti Irani have been a part of her show.