 Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

The case dates back to August 2025, when Juhu resident and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, Deepak Kothari, lodged a complaint at Juhu police station.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Raj Kundra | PTI

Mumbai: In the alleged ₹60 crore fraud case, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, is likely to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today. Kundra was earlier summoned by the EOW on September 10, but his lawyers had sought more time citing personal reasons. The agency then directed him to remain present on September 15.

Earlier, the EOW had issued a lookout notice against both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra after examining their travel logs.

Read Also
Mumbai EOW Arrests 2 Directors In ₹1000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case
article-image

The case dates back to August 2025, when Juhu resident and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, Deepak Kothari, lodged a complaint at Juhu police station. Kothari alleged that Shilpa and Raj collected crores of rupees from him under the pretext of investment in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., but failed to provide any returns and instead used the funds for personal expenses.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Raigad On Orange Alert For Heavy Rain
Weather Update: Mumbai, Thane, Palghar Under Yellow Alert; Raigad On Orange Alert For Heavy Rain
Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West
Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West
Mumbai Fraud News: Man Duped Of ₹1.73 Crore By Wife And Her Accomplices Under Pretext Of Loan
Mumbai Fraud News: Man Duped Of ₹1.73 Crore By Wife And Her Accomplices Under Pretext Of Loan
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B
Asia Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table For Groups A And B

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West

Mumbai News: Police Arrest Man With Country-Made Pistol, Live Cartridges In Bandra West

Mumbai Fraud News: Man Duped Of ₹1.73 Crore By Wife And Her Accomplices Under Pretext Of Loan

Mumbai Fraud News: Man Duped Of ₹1.73 Crore By Wife And Her Accomplices Under Pretext Of Loan

Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Inaugurates Pigeon House At Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai News: ₹68 Crore Corporate Fraud Case Filed Against Rizvi Estate & Hotels Pvt Ltd Directors

Mumbai News: ₹68 Crore Corporate Fraud Case Filed Against Rizvi Estate & Hotels Pvt Ltd Directors