Mumbai News: Raj Kundra Likely To Appear Before EOW Today In ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

Raj Kundra | PTI

Mumbai: In the alleged ₹60 crore fraud case, actor Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Raj Kundra, is likely to appear before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) today. Kundra was earlier summoned by the EOW on September 10, but his lawyers had sought more time citing personal reasons. The agency then directed him to remain present on September 15.

Earlier, the EOW had issued a lookout notice against both Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra after examining their travel logs.

Read Also Mumbai EOW Arrests 2 Directors In ₹1000 Crore Corporate Fraud Case

The case dates back to August 2025, when Juhu resident and director of Lotus Capital Financial Services, Deepak Kothari, lodged a complaint at Juhu police station. Kothari alleged that Shilpa and Raj collected crores of rupees from him under the pretext of investment in their company, Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., but failed to provide any returns and instead used the funds for personal expenses.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/