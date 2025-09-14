 Disha Patani Makes First Appearance After Firing At Her Bareilly House, Attends New York Fashion Week; Actress' Video Goes Viral - Watch
Disha Patani Makes First Appearance After Firing At Her Bareilly House, Attends New York Fashion Week; Actress' Video Goes Viral - Watch

Shots were fired outside Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, on Friday, early morning, around 4:30 am. After the incident, the actress recently made her first appearance at the New York Fashion Week, representing the brand she endorses. Disha looked hot in the black deep-neck gown that she wore at the fashion week.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:06 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Disha Patani

On Friday, we got the shocking news that shots were fired outside Disha Patani's house in Bareilly, and a social media account named, Rohan Godara Goldy Brar, took responsibility for the incident and claimed that this was done over the alleged insult of Hindu saints Premanand Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Maharaj. Disha has not yet spoken to the media about it, and she has also not shared any statement about the incident. But after the firing incident, the actress made her first appearence and it was at the New York Fashion Week.

Disha attended the fashion week for the brand that she endorses. She wore a deep neck black gown, and looked super hot in it. The video of the actress has gone viral on social media. Check out the video below...

article-image

Netizens Trolls Disha Patani & Make Fun Of The Firing Incident

In the comments section, there were some netizens trolling Disha and making fun of firing incident at her house. A netizen commented, "Goldi brar ke admi aati hi honge saman leke (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "Respect premanand maharaj❤️ aap samaj m vulgarity fela rhe ho (sic)." Check out the comments below...

article-image

Disha Patani's Father Talks About The Attack

Recently, while talking to ANI, Disha's father, retired CO Jagdish Patani, opened up about the attack. He said, "Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not clear yet."

Further, talking about his elder daughter, Khushboo Patani, he said that her name was wrongly linked to remarks about Hindu saints. "Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis; we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us," Disha's father added.

