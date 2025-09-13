'Dog Barked, I Got Alerted & Bullets...': Disha Patani's Father Escapes Narrowly As Gunmen Open Fire Outside Bareilly Home

Bollywood actress Disha Patani's father, retired CO Jagdish Patani, on Saturday (September 13) said he narrowly escaped after unidentified assailants opened fire outside their residence in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, in the early hours of Friday morning.

"Eight to 10 shots were fired, and the bullets passed very close to me. My dog started barking very loudly, and I got alerted. The bullet missed me by a very small margin. I just got saved," Jagdish Patani told Times Now.

According to ANI, Patani confirmed that two unidentified men fired at his residence around 4:30 am. He said, "Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous; they are foreign-made. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not clear yet."

Further reacting to the controversy, he said his elder daughter Khushboo Patani’s name was wrongly linked to remarks about Hindu saints. "Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us," he added.

The controversy involving Khushboo began in late July after she accused Aniruddh Acharya of making a “misogynist” remark in an Instagram story. Her comments were interpreted as a critique of spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj, though Khushboo later clarified that her criticism was directed solely at Aniruddh Acharya.

The matter appeared to have fizzled out until Friday, when two men arrived at the Patani family home and fired multiple rounds outside the residence.

Shortly after the incident, Virendra Charan, who identifies himself as a member of the Goldy Brar gang, posted a claim of responsibility on Facebook. In the post he accused Khushboo of insulting Premanand Ji Maharaj and issued a stark warning, saying that anyone who “shows disrespect towards our religion” would not be allowed to leave alive from their home.

Police have launched an investigation into the shooting and the social media claim. Authorities are examining CCTV footage, tracing the origin of the post, and working to establish if the individuals who fired the shots are linked to the Facebook post or to any organised group.