Ankita Lokhande's Husband Vicky Jain Gets 45 Stitches After 'Painful Accident', Hospitalised In Mumbai

Actress Ankita Lokhande's husband, businessman Vicky Jain, has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after a painful accident. Several pictures and videos of Vicky from the hospital have surfaced on social media. Filmmaker Sandeep Singh also shared a few photos and revealed the reason behind his hospitalisation.

On Saturday (September 13), Sandeep stated that pieces of glass pierced Vicky's hand and he got as many as 45 stitches. He also revealed that Vicky is in the hospital since the last three days.

"After a painful accident where many pieces of glass pierced @realvikasjainn hand, 45 stitches, and three days in the hospital, his spirit still stands unshaken. He still managed to make us laugh and feel as if nothing has happened," Sandeep wrote.

Praising Ankita for taking care of Vicky, he added, "Ankita, you are nothing less than a superwoman standing like a rock through 72 hours of worry and care. The love you carry for your husband has been your shield, your courage has been his strength."

"Vicky, Ankita, and Vikaash bhaiya you are true stars, inspiring us with your strength, love, and togetherness. We all love you beyond measure. Big hug to all three of you," he further wrote.

The filmmaker also shared a video in which Ankita is seen offering tea to Vicky in a paper cup. Soon after he shared the post, Vicky and Ankita's admirers flooded the comments section with "Get well soon" messages and wished for his speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankita and Vicky were last seen together in Laughter Chefs season 2. The actress has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.

Ankita and Vicky tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December, 2021, and are now one of the most loved couples of the telly world. Post their wedding, they had participated in the reality show, Smart Jodi, in which they were declared the winners.

Ankita and Vicky then participated in Bigg Boss 17 as a couple, but their fans were shocked to see the constant fights and bickering between the two. At one point in the show, Ankita even suggested that they should consider getting a divorce, but took her words back later.

Post the show, they said that all was well between the two, and that they have no plans of separating.