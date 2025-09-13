Akon's Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce After 29 Years Of Marriage, Requests Joint Custody Of 17-Year-Old Daughter

Singer Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, has filed for divorce, bringing an end to their 29-year marriage. According to media reports, Thiam cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

In her filing, Thiam listed the couple’s date of separation as "TBD" and revealed that they share one child together - 17-year-old daughter Journey. Media reports have also stated that she has requested joint legal custody of their daughter but has asked for primary physical custody, with Akon, 52, granted visitation rights.

Additionally, Thiam has sought spousal support for herself while requesting that the court deny any such support to the singer.

What's more shocking is the news of their separation has come just a couple of days before their 29th wedding anniversary.

The global music icon has often made headlines not just for his chart-topping career but also for his complex love life. Over the years, Akon has openly admitted to being in multiple relationships simultaneously, often sparking curiosity and controversy.

He has been linked to several women and has fathered children with more than one partner. Despite this unconventional arrangement, Akon maintained that honesty and responsibility defined his approach to relationships.

The Chammak Challo singer has also been outspoken about his views on polygamy and family life. In a 2022 interview, the singer revealed that he has nine children, adding that he considers his lifestyle a natural extension of his cultural roots.

"(Polygamy is) part of our culture. Absolutely," he said, explaining, "For me, it looks normal, because it’s culture for us. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world. The flaw that the Western world made is they created all these rules without putting nature into account."

In 2023, musician Amirror even claimed she was one of Akon’s four wives.