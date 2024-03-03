Akon Reaches Jamnagar To Perform At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 03, 2024
On Sunday, Senegalese-American singer Akon arrived in Jamnagar, Gujarat for the day 3 celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding.
Akon was seen dressed in a white T-shirt and wore a Louis Vuitton red scarf around his neck.
Akon has sung Hindi songs like Chammak Challo and Criminal from Shah Rukh Khan's movie Ra.One which also starred Shah Rukh Khan.
It will be interesting to witness Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan grooving to Akon's iconic Hindi tracks at the Ambani bash.
Earlier, Rihanna performed on day 1, while Diljit Dosanjh performed on day 2 at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala.
The theme of day 3 of the celebrations is Tusker Trails. Later, the guests will switch to traditional Indian attire for Hashtakshar.
The bash started on March 1, 2024, in Jamnagar, Gujarat and the celebrations will continue till March 3, 2024.
Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai.
