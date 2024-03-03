From Deepika-Ranveer To Alia-Ranbir, Who Wore What For Anant-Radhika's Mela Rouge Bash

By: Sachin T | March 03, 2024

Bollywood celebs oozed royalty on the second day of the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, titled 'Mela Rouge'

Keeping in tandem with the dress code of the night, 'Dazzling Desi Romance', Ranveer Singh opted for a black and blue Gaurav Gupta sherwani

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looked every bit riyal in a heavily embroidered golden Sabyasachi lehenga

Alia Bhatt too opted for a a sheer golden lehenga with intricate handwork and she was all smiles as she posed with Ranbir Kapoor, who wore a sequined blue sherwani

Isha Ambani stole the show in a dazzling black gown and her kids twinned with her in black as well

The Pataudis made up for one good looking family as Kareena Kapoor stunned in a Manish Malhotra saree while Saif and Taimur twinned in black sherwanis

Karisma Kapoor was elegance personified in a white ensemble but what added oomph to her look was her bejewelled maang tika

Rani Mukerji looked ravishing in a red saree and proved less is more when it comes to fashion for her

Suhana Khan aand Navya Naveli Nanda glammed up for the night and struck a beautiful pose for the camera

Janhvi Kapoor stole the spotlight in a rani pink glittery saree as she posed with brother Arjun Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

