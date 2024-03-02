SRK To Deepika: Who Wore What At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Gala

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 02, 2024
On March 1, the theme of the first night of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash was 'An Evening in Everland' and the dress code was 'elegant cocktail.'
Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an elegant sheer beaded saree from Tarun Tahiliani drape at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding party.
Photo Via Instagram
Alia Bhatt stunned in blue Andrea Brocca off-shoulder gown and had a thigh-high side slit on the side.
Ranveer Singh wore an all-white suit from Gaurav Gupta.
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone wore black floor length princess cut silk gown by Gauri and Nainika that featured a tightly gathered waist.
Kiara Advani wore a black gown by Albina Dyla-Roses Collection 2023 that came with a plunging neckline and a giant sequinned rose.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a black strapless gown from Amir Al Kasm- sculpted MyLaya dress.
Genelia Deshmukh wore a custom Maison Tai that featured a long train for Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding in Jamnagar.
Shah Rukh Khan served a classic look in an all-black outfit without a shirt underneath and accessorised his look with diamond chain.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a silver shimmery gown with cut-out detailing.
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput wore Avaro Figlio - Column Maxi Dress with baloon sleeves which is priced at ₹151,600.
Adar Poonawalla's wife Natasha Poonawala is wearing Bloni Atelier's silver metal domb worth ₹150,000 with custom Manish Malhotra gown.
