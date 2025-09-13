 'Not In The Script': Jennifer Aniston Jokes After Stephen Colbert Tries To Kiss Her On The Late Show- VIDEO
Actress Jennifer Aniston appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on September 11, asking the host to audition for a fake scene from a potential fifth season of The Morning Show. Playing a 'sexier' Steve Carell as weatherman Jeremiah Cloudson-Storm, Colbert jokingly leaned in to kiss Aniston, who laughed, "That’s not in the script."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 06:02 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via YouTube

Actress Jennifer Aniston appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on September 11, where she put the host on the spot by asking him to test his acting skills in a mock audition for a fake scene that could feature in a potential fifth season of her hit Apple TV+ series The Morning Show. Aniston asked Colbert to play a 'sexier' version of Steve Carell as the show’s new weatherman, Jeremiah Cloudson-Storm.

Stephen Colbert Tries To Kiss Jennifer Aniston

In the video, Jennifer called Stephen Colbert a 'brilliant actor' and teased, "We're doing some preliminary casting for this fifth season, that we hope happens," adding that she would give Colbert a chance while she had him.

Jennifer quipped, "So I just thought, 'Why not?' You're going to be free next year. Starting in June, you're avail? So I thought maybe you could audition for season 5 of The Morning Show! Isn't that sort of perfect?"

Later, after reading the scripts, Stephen jokingly kept leaning in to kiss Aniston, while she remained hesitant to stop him. Laughing, she said, "That's not in the script. You gotta stick to the script."

Check out the video:

Stephen Colbert's Audition For Friends

Stephen Colbert told Aniston that he once auditioned for a role on Friends but didn’t get it. When she asked which role, he admitted he couldn’t remember, saying it was just a small part.

"How on earth did you not get on Friends?" Aniston asked. To which Colbert replied, "I am not that good."

About The Morning Show

The fourth season of The Morning Show, also starring Reese Witherspoon, Greta Lee, and Billy Crudup, premieres on Apple TV+ on September 17.

