 Shehnaaz Gill Fights Back Tears Remembering Late Sidharth Shukla On India's Got Talent – VIDEO
Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13, shared a close bond with the late Sidharth Shukla. In a new India’s Got Talent promo, Shehnaaz gets emotional as a contestant sings Teri Meri from Bodyguard, reminding her of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 07:11 PM IST
Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill gained immense popularity after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. During the show, one of the most talked-about aspects was her bond with the late Sidharth Shukla. They were also rumoured to be dating, though they never confirmed their relationship. The actress is now set to appear on India's Got Talent to promote her recently released Punjabi film Ikk Kudi.

Shehnaaz Gill Remembers Sidharth Shukla

A new promo shows Shehnaaz getting emotional and fighting back tears as a contestant sings Teri Meri from the 2011 film Bodyguard, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan in the lead. The moment reminded her of Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to cardiac arrest.

Check out the video:

India’s Got Talent is judged by Malaika Arora, Shaan, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Being Possessive About Sidharth Shukla

After Sidharth's tragic death, Shehnaaz has avoided speaking about him and the bond they shared.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had confessed that she was very possessive of him. During a conversation with Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Shehnaaz spoke about her bond with Sidharth and said that she doesn't care about looks but gets jealous quickly as a girlfriend, calling herself extremely possessive.

At that point, she recalled her feelings for Sidharth, admitting that she was indeed possessive about him. "I was possessive kyuki bhai woh handsome bhi toh that (because he was handsome). If someone is so good-looking, it’s natural to feel insecure and possessive," she said.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called 'SidNaaz' by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

