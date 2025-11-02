 'Aapka Game, Uske 1% Bhi Barabar Nahi Hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Shehbaz Badesha For Using Sidharth Shukla's Name To Get Votes– VIDEO
Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaz Badesha, currently seen on Bigg Boss 19, faced backlash for mentioning the late Sidharth Shukla's name to seek support from his fans, citing his sister Shehnaaz's closeness with the late actor. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed him, saying, "Sidharth ne sab apne dum par kiya tha... aapka game uske 1% bhi nahi hai."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 02, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
article-image

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, recently faced backlash after mentioning the late Sidharth Shukla’s name in one of the episodes to gain support from his fanbase. He claimed that Shukla’s fans would vote for him if he faced nominations, given his sister Shehnaaz’s closeness with the late actor.

Salman Khan Slams Shehbaz Badesha For Using Sidharth Shukla's Name

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 1, host Salman Khan addressed the matter and slammed Shehbaz for using Sidharth's name on the show. Salman said, "Aap bade confident hain ki Sidharth Shukla ke fans aapko support karenge. Shehbaz, main aapko yeh baat bataana chahta hoon, Sidharth ne jo bhi kiya hai show mein, apne dum par kiya hai. Usne kisi ka naam nahi uchala hai aur aapka game, uske game ke 1% bhi barabar nahi hai. So do you really think Sidharth's fans will support someone whose game isn't even close to 1% of his? Do you think that Sidharth Shukla, God bless his soul, would have supported you, seeing the way you're playing this game?"

(You seem quite confident that Sidharth Shukla's fans will support you. Shehbaz, I want to tell you this, whatever Sidharth did on the show, he did it on his own merit. He never took anyone’s name for support, and your game isn’t even 1% of his).

Shehbaz Badesha On Pressure Of Entering Bigg Boss 19 As Shehnaaz Gill's Brother, Opens Up About...
"Aur mujhe bhi aap achhe tareeke se jaante ho? Yeh maine suna aapke muh se kehte hue, yeh kab hua? Main aap se zindagi mein ek ya do baar hi mila hoon, woh bhi achhe tareeke se. Mujhe lagta hai shooting pe hi mila tha."

Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away from a heart attack at the age of 40 in 2021. After his demise, Shehbaz got a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm.

