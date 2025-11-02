'Aapka Game, Uske 1% Bhi Barabar Nahi Hai': Salman Khan BLASTS Shehbaz Badesha For Using Sidharth Shukla's Name To Get Votes– VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill's brother, Shehbaz Badesha, currently seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, recently faced backlash after mentioning the late Sidharth Shukla’s name in one of the episodes to gain support from his fanbase. He claimed that Shukla’s fans would vote for him if he faced nominations, given his sister Shehnaaz’s closeness with the late actor.

Salman Khan Slams Shehbaz Badesha For Using Sidharth Shukla's Name

In the latest episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, which aired on November 1, host Salman Khan addressed the matter and slammed Shehbaz for using Sidharth's name on the show. Salman said, "Aap bade confident hain ki Sidharth Shukla ke fans aapko support karenge. Shehbaz, main aapko yeh baat bataana chahta hoon, Sidharth ne jo bhi kiya hai show mein, apne dum par kiya hai. Usne kisi ka naam nahi uchala hai aur aapka game, uske game ke 1% bhi barabar nahi hai. So do you really think Sidharth's fans will support someone whose game isn't even close to 1% of his? Do you think that Sidharth Shukla, God bless his soul, would have supported you, seeing the way you're playing this game?"

(You seem quite confident that Sidharth Shukla's fans will support you. Shehbaz, I want to tell you this, whatever Sidharth did on the show, he did it on his own merit. He never took anyone’s name for support, and your game isn’t even 1% of his).

"Aur mujhe bhi aap achhe tareeke se jaante ho? Yeh maine suna aapke muh se kehte hue, yeh kab hua? Main aap se zindagi mein ek ya do baar hi mila hoon, woh bhi achhe tareeke se. Mujhe lagta hai shooting pe hi mila tha."

Many of us loved #SidharthShukla not from BiggBoss but from Balika Vadhu Era!!

How can #ShehbazBadesha claim that fans of Sid will vote for him??



Haadh hain!!! I am surprised he can even use Sid'd name like this!!!

#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/yjXvMuJl7U — sgartworld (@sgartworld) October 25, 2025

Sidharth Shukla tragically passed away from a heart attack at the age of 40 in 2021. After his demise, Shehbaz got a tattoo of Sidharth on his arm.