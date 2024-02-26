 Jennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring At SAG Awards
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring At SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring At SAG Awards

The actress, who is popular for depicting Rachel in the sitcom 'Friends', was nominated for her role in 'The Morning Show'

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 02:06 PM IST
article-image

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has sparked engagement rumours after she was seen wearing a humongous diamond ring on her left hand at the SAG Awards.

The actress, who is popular for depicting Rachel in the sitcom 'Friends', was nominated for her role in 'The Morning Show' but lost out to Elizabeth Debicki from 'The Crown'.

Aniston looked ravishing in a figure-hugging shimmery silver dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. However, it was her sparkling piece of jewelry, reports dailymail.co.uk.

It is not known if the actress is dating anyone currently.

Read Also
Jennifer Aniston Reveals Texting Matthew Perry Hours Before His Death In Los Angeles: 'He Wasn't...
article-image

However, the actress has been married twice before. She was first married to Brad Pitt in 2000 before their split in 2005. She was then married to Justin Theroux in 2012, but then also separated in 2018.

She has dated Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, Vince Vaughn and John Mayer.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Teaser: Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill Explore Intricacies Of The Operation

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond Teaser: Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill Explore Intricacies Of The Operation

Jennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring At SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Flaunts Huge Diamond Ring At SAG Awards

Priyamani Buys Swanky Mercedes-Benz GLC Worth Nearly ₹75 Lakh, Performs Puja; See PHOTOS

Priyamani Buys Swanky Mercedes-Benz GLC Worth Nearly ₹75 Lakh, Performs Puja; See PHOTOS

Chamkila Release Date: Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Premiere On April 12

Chamkila Release Date: Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh Starrer To Premiere On April 12

'Got Wiper To Hit Me, Threw Chappal At My Dog': Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Accuses Neighbour...

'Got Wiper To Hit Me, Threw Chappal At My Dog': Bigg Boss 11 Fame Bandgee Kallra Accuses Neighbour...