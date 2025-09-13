 Vijay's Fans & TVK Supporters Climb Electric Poles & Dangerously Trail His Vehicle During Campaign, Flout Safety Guidelines In Tiruchi - VIDEOS
Tamil actor and Thamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay launched his first-ever election campaign in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday (September 13), drawing thousands of fans and enthusiastic supporters. While the debut marked a milestone for the actor-turned-politician, the event was overshadowed by chaos as fans ignored safety instructions and created traffic disruptions across the city.

Vijay, who arrived by flight from Chennai, was greeted by a massive crowd at the Tiruchi airport. The situation turned tense when several supporters attempted to breach barricades, forcing police to intervene. Many managed to push through the security cordons, leading to commotion.

According to a report in One India Tamil, from the airport, Vijay’s campaign vehicle was surrounded by supporters along the route. Fans waved party flags, beat drums, and cheered for their leader, but several crossed safety limits - climbing poles, walls, trees, and even statue enclosures to get a better view of the actor. Others dangerously trailed his campaign vehicle, despite repeated advisories.

TVK had issued strict guidelines ahead of the campaign, urging workers not to follow Vijay’s vehicle on two-wheelers or other transport, and not to climb buildings, poles, or barricades. The party had appealed for discipline, requesting supporters to maintain dignity and assist in upholding law and order. However, many flouted these instructions, resulting in severe traffic congestion and a delay in Vijay’s address at the Marakkadai area, where crowds had already gathered in anticipation.

This was Vijay’s first direct engagement with the public after launching TVK, following two state-level conferences earlier this year. The campaign will begin with a public rally in Ariyalur, where Vijay will address supporters after travelling from Tiruchirapalli.

The actor is travelling in a specially designed campaign bus, equipped with advanced cameras, loudspeakers, and protective iron railings to restrict unauthorised access.

Police clear Vijay’s rally with 25 strict conditions

Media reports have also stated that police have granted permission for Vijay’s rally in Tiruchirappalli, but only under stringent conditions. Officials have reportedly laid down 25 guidelines governing the event, with restrictions on roadshows, receptions, and vehicle convoys.

According to the rules, no more than five vehicles will be allowed to follow Vijay’s specially designed campaign bus. To ensure public safety, TVK has been directed to install barricades along the rally route at its own expense.

Authorities have further warned that the rally will be immediately halted if any conditions are violated.

