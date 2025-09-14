 India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIndia Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch

India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets Of Mumbai - Watch

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is all set to take place today (September 14, 2025) at the Dubai International Stadium. Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to share a video in which she is standing on the streets of Mumbai with placards, cheering for the Indian cricket team. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 07:00 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Poonam Pandey

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is all set to take place today (September 14, 2025) at the Dubai International Stadium. Poonam Pandey took to Instagram to share a video in which she is standing on the streets of Mumbai with placards, cheering for the Indian cricket team. The actress captioned the video as, "Took to the crowded Mumbai streets today, clearly intrigued fans and why?! Well, stating it LOUD & CLEAR “India🇮🇳 Hi Jeetega" (sic)."

She further wrote, "All set for today’s most controversial (than me too) Cricket Match!!! Are you?! (sic)." Check out the video below...

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets...

India Vs Pakistan: 'Main Zinda Hoon...'; Poonam Pandey Cheering For Indian Cricket Team On Streets...

Urvashi Rautela & Mimi Chakraborty Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

Urvashi Rautela & Mimi Chakraborty Summoned By ED In Betting App Case

Sarkeet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film Online

Sarkeet OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Asif Ali's Film Online

'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video