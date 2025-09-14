'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

Instagram: Raveena Tandon

Asia Cup 2025 has started, and today (September 14, 2025), it is a match between India vs Pakistan. However, after the Pulwama attack, things haven’t been good between the two countries, and people are upset about the match. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to X to share her viewpoint about the match.

She tweeted, "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory." Check out the tweet below...

So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee . Before taking victory . — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 14, 2025

Not many celebrities have spoken up about the match. But, Raveena is someone who is known for saying what she wants to without any hesitation.

Suniel Shetty On India Vs Pakistan Match

While Raveena has tweeted about it, Suniel Shetty while talking to the media opened up about the match. He stated, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go and that's a call India has to take.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, Actor Suniel Shetty says, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is… pic.twitter.com/cKHHVkyWi1 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

The actor further added that cricketers cannot be blamed as they are expected to represent their country.

India Vs Pakistan Match Venue & Time

The match is going to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, and it is will start at 8 pm (IST).

Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network, and it will also be streamed on Sony Liv. A lot of people of India have decided to boycott the match and not watch it.

Bollywood Actors At India Vs Pakistan Match?

Earlier, whenever a big match like India Vs Pakistan took place, many Bollywood celebrities attended it to cheer for the country. However, let's wait and watch whether any B-Town celebs will be seen at the Dubai Internation Stadium today or not.