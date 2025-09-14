 'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

Today (September 14, 2025), the India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup match is going to take place. While people have been upset because of the match, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to X to share her viewpoint about it. She tweeted, "I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory (sic)."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Instagram: Raveena Tandon

Asia Cup 2025 has started, and today (September 14, 2025), it is a match between India vs Pakistan. However, after the Pulwama attack, things haven’t been good between the two countries, and people are upset about the match. Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to X to share her viewpoint about the match.

She tweeted, "So ok the match is on. I hope our team plays with black bands on and takes a knee. Before taking victory." Check out the tweet below...

Not many celebrities have spoken up about the match. But, Raveena is someone who is known for saying what she wants to without any hesitation.

Read Also
India Vs Pakistan Match: Actor & KL Rahul’s Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty Says, ‘You Cannot Blame...
article-image

Suniel Shetty On India Vs Pakistan Match

FPJ Shorts
'No Sort Of Connection Should Remain...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025; Video
'No Sort Of Connection Should Remain...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025; Video
US Slams China For Misusing WWII Documents To Pressure Taiwan
US Slams China For Misusing WWII Documents To Pressure Taiwan
Families Leaving Gaza City Face Constant Fear, No Safe Zones As Israeli Carpet Bombing Continues: Report
Families Leaving Gaza City Face Constant Fear, No Safe Zones As Israeli Carpet Bombing Continues: Report
North Korea Slams Upcoming US, South Korea & Japan Military Drills
North Korea Slams Upcoming US, South Korea & Japan Military Drills

While Raveena has tweeted about it, Suniel Shetty while talking to the media opened up about the match. He stated, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go and that's a call India has to take.”

The actor further added that cricketers cannot be blamed as they are expected to represent their country.

India Vs Pakistan Match Venue & Time

The match is going to take place at the Dubai International Stadium, and it is will start at 8 pm (IST).

Read Also
'No Sort Of Connection Should Remain...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India...
article-image

Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network, and it will also be streamed on Sony Liv. A lot of people of India have decided to boycott the match and not watch it.

Bollywood Actors At India Vs Pakistan Match?

Earlier, whenever a big match like India Vs Pakistan took place, many Bollywood celebrities attended it to cheer for the country. However, let's wait and watch whether any B-Town celebs will be seen at the Dubai Internation Stadium today or not.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

'I Hope Our Team Plays With Black Bands On...': Raveena Tandon On India Vs Pakistan Match

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

Disha Patani Grabs Eyeballs In Risqué Black Calvin Klein Dress At New York Fashion Week | Video

India Vs Pakistan Match: Actor & KL Rahul’s Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty Says, ‘You Cannot Blame...

India Vs Pakistan Match: Actor & KL Rahul’s Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty Says, ‘You Cannot Blame...

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose...

Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Enjoy Date Night In Mumbai After Daughter Dua's 1st Birthday, Pose...

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Series Online

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Aryan Khan's Series Online