'Mujhe Mera Bhai Do Phir...': Pahalgam Victims' Family Member Voices Pain Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Clash In Asia Cup 2025; Video

As the high-profile India vs Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup 2025 approaches, scheduled to be held on September 14 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a powerful voice of grief and protest has emerged. Sawan Parmar, a young man who lost both his father and 16-year-old brother in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, has spoken out emotionally against the match, questioning the country's priorities and the continuing engagement with Pakistan in the sporting arena.

In a moving statement to the media, Sawan expressed deep anguish over the decision to hold the match, especially in light of the pain his family and many others continue to endure. “When we got to know the India vs Pakistan match is being organised, we were very disturbed. No sort of connection should remain with Pakistan,” he said.

The Pahalgam terror attack, which shook the nation, claimed the lives of multiple civilians, including Sawan’s younger brother, a 16-year-old who, according to Sawan, was “shot with so many bullets” His father, too, was killed in the ambush.

Sawan’s plea is more than a personal outburst; it’s a reflection of the growing discomfort in sections of Indian society that feel that the normalization of cricketing relations with Pakistan sends the wrong message. “If you want to play the match, bring me back my 16-year-old brother,” he said, a heartbreaking reminder that the game, for some, is not just a game anymore.

As the match goes ahead as scheduled, the roars from the stadium may drown out many voices, but for Sawan Parmar and countless others like him, the silence of their loved ones remains far louder.

'The Government Has Clarified...': IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal Reflects On India Vs Pakistan Clash At Asia Cup 2025; Video

The stage is set for one of cricket’s most intense rivalries as India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14th at the Dubai International Stadium. As always, the match has drawn immense attention, not just for its sporting significance, but also for the political undertones that accompany any cricketing encounter between the two nations.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal shared his thoughts on India’s participation and the broader context surrounding Indo-Pak matches. Extending his support to the Indian side, Dhumal said, "I wish the Indian team all the best for the Asia Cup." However, he also made it clear that India’s stance on bilateral cricket with Pakistan remains unchanged due to political tensions between the two nations.

“The government has clarified its position that when it comes to bilateral, we are not going to play against Pakistan. But when you have such an ACC trophy or ICC trophy, we will have to participate in that. So we'll go by what the government advises us to do,” Dhumal stated.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since 2012-13. Their meetings have since been limited to multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and ICC events. The upcoming clash in Dubai is expected to be fiercely contested, with both teams in good form and carrying star-studded line-ups. While the political boundary between the two nations remains tense, the cricket field continues to serve as the only space where they face off in high-voltage contests.

As fans gear up for the big day, the players too will be feeling the pressure and excitement that comes with representing their nations in such a high-profile match.