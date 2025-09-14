India Vs Pakistan Match: Actor & KL Rahul’s Father-In-Law Suniel Shetty Says, ‘You Cannot Blame Cricketers’ – Watch Video

Instagra: KL Rahul / Suniel Shetty

Asia Cup 2025 is going on, and today (September 14, 2025), it is a match that everyone would always wait for. We are talking India vs Pakistan. However, after the Pulwama attack, things haven’t been good between the two countries, and people are upset about the match between the two teams. While talking to the media, Suniel Shetty stated that one cannot blame cricketers, as the decision was taken by a world sporting body.

He said, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is our personal call that we have to take, whether we want to see it, whether we don't want to see it, whether we want to go or not go and that's a call India has to take.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match, Actor Suniel Shetty says, "It's a world sporting body. They have to abide by those rules and regulations because there are a lot of other sports and a lot of athletes who are involved in them. As Indians, I think that is… pic.twitter.com/cKHHVkyWi1 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2025

Suniel Shetty Says Cricketers Cannot Be Blamed

The Hera Pheri 3 actor further added that one cannot blame the cricketers for playing the match as they are expected to represent the country. He said, “You cannot blame cricketers for playing because they are sportsmen, they are expected to represent the country. I think that's a call we have to take. If I'm not going to see it, I'm not going to see it. It's for you to decide what each one of you wants to do. It's not in BCCI's hands.”

Apart from being one of the most famous actors in the industry, Shetty is also the father-in-law of cricketer KL Rahul. However, Rahul is not going to be a part of the match tonight.