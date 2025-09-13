 Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film Hanu-Man
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film Hanu-Man

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film Hanu-Man

Given Mirai's strong opening and positive word-of-mouth, the Teja Sajja-starrer is expected to witness growth over the weekend. If the momentum continues, the film could emerge as one of the biggest pan-India hits of the year

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 08:37 AM IST
article-image

Teja Sajja’s latest fantasy action drama Mirai has opened to an impressive response at the box office, collecting around Rs 12 crore in India on the first day of its release across all languages. Released pan-India on Friday, September 12, the film has been dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, and is already generating strong word-of-mouth.

Mirai box office report

The film’s occupancy reports show a mixed yet promising trend. According to Sacnilk, in the Hindi market, Mirai recorded an overall 10.86 per cent occupancy on opening day, with morning shows at 5.55 per cent, afternoon at 10.16 per cent, evening at 10.71 per cent and night shows peaking at 17 per cent.

Telugu collection

FPJ Shorts
Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm
Urban Company IPO Oversubscribed 103.63 Times, Reflects Massive Investor Enthusiasm
'Not Even A Question': Fan From Manchester Terms India 'Disgraceful' Explains Reason Behind Supporting Pakistan In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
'Not Even A Question': Fan From Manchester Terms India 'Disgraceful' Explains Reason Behind Supporting Pakistan In IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Clash; Video
Earthquake In Russia: 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Coast Of Kamchatka Region; Tsunami Warning Issued
Earthquake In Russia: 7.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes East Coast Of Kamchatka Region; Tsunami Warning Issued
RBI Imposes ₹21 Lakh Penalty On PhonePe For Non-Compliance With 'Prepaid Payment Instruments' Norms
RBI Imposes ₹21 Lakh Penalty On PhonePe For Non-Compliance With 'Prepaid Payment Instruments' Norms

While the Hindi belt numbers are modest, the Telugu market has emerged as the film’s stronghold. With a stellar 68.59 per cent occupancy in Telugu, the film registered its best performance in its home territory.

Other South markets also contributed decently:

Tamil - 19.50 per cent

Malayalam - 16.69 per cent

Kannada - 5.86 per cent

Mirai beats Hanu-Man

Collectively, these figures have propelled Mirai ahead of Sajja’s previous pan-India release Hanu-Man, which earned Rs 8.05 crore on its opening day. Considering Mirai’s Rs 60 crore budget, trade experts believe the film is well on track to recover costs within a few days.

Read Also
Mirai X (Twitter) Review: 'Must Watch', 'Blockbuster'; Teja Sajja, Shriya Saran & Manoj Manchu...
article-image

The film has also been receiving praise for its performances. While Teja Sajja carries the film on his shoulders, Manchu Manoj has been singled out for delivering a standout performance, with many netizens lauding his powerful screen presence. Shriya Saran has also impressed audiences with her graceful yet impactful role, while veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram add gravitas to the ensemble.

A fantasy action spectacle steeped in Indian mythology, Mirai narrates the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures capable of turning mortals into deities. Its unique blend of mythological elements, high-octane action, and visual spectacle has resonated well with audiences, particularly in the Telugu states.

Given its strong opening and positive word-of-mouth, Mirai is expected to witness growth over the weekend. If the momentum continues, the film could emerge as one of the biggest pan-India hits of the year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film...

Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film...

Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Reveals She Tried To Stop Pawan Singh From Getting Married As...

Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Reveals She Tried To Stop Pawan Singh From Getting Married As...

'This Should Be A Crime': Dhruv Rathee Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Showing A-Rated Film The Bengal...

'This Should Be A Crime': Dhruv Rathee Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Showing A-Rated Film The Bengal...

Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints

Shots Fired Outside Disha Patani's House In Bareilly For Allegedly Insulting Hindu Saints

'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch...

'Roti Ka Karz Milke Chukana Hai...': Sonu Sood Visits Flood-Affected Villages In Punjab - Watch...