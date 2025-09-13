Mirai Box Office Collection Day 1: Teja Sajja's Film Earns ₹12 Crore, Beats His Previous Film Hanu-Man

Teja Sajja’s latest fantasy action drama Mirai has opened to an impressive response at the box office, collecting around Rs 12 crore in India on the first day of its release across all languages. Released pan-India on Friday, September 12, the film has been dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, and is already generating strong word-of-mouth.

Mirai box office report

The film’s occupancy reports show a mixed yet promising trend. According to Sacnilk, in the Hindi market, Mirai recorded an overall 10.86 per cent occupancy on opening day, with morning shows at 5.55 per cent, afternoon at 10.16 per cent, evening at 10.71 per cent and night shows peaking at 17 per cent.

Telugu collection

While the Hindi belt numbers are modest, the Telugu market has emerged as the film’s stronghold. With a stellar 68.59 per cent occupancy in Telugu, the film registered its best performance in its home territory.

Other South markets also contributed decently:

Tamil - 19.50 per cent

Malayalam - 16.69 per cent

Kannada - 5.86 per cent

Mirai beats Hanu-Man

Collectively, these figures have propelled Mirai ahead of Sajja’s previous pan-India release Hanu-Man, which earned Rs 8.05 crore on its opening day. Considering Mirai’s Rs 60 crore budget, trade experts believe the film is well on track to recover costs within a few days.

The film has also been receiving praise for its performances. While Teja Sajja carries the film on his shoulders, Manchu Manoj has been singled out for delivering a standout performance, with many netizens lauding his powerful screen presence. Shriya Saran has also impressed audiences with her graceful yet impactful role, while veteran actors Jagapathi Babu and Jayaram add gravitas to the ensemble.

A fantasy action spectacle steeped in Indian mythology, Mirai narrates the story of a warrior entrusted with protecting nine sacred scriptures capable of turning mortals into deities. Its unique blend of mythological elements, high-octane action, and visual spectacle has resonated well with audiences, particularly in the Telugu states.

Given its strong opening and positive word-of-mouth, Mirai is expected to witness growth over the weekend. If the momentum continues, the film could emerge as one of the biggest pan-India hits of the year.