See Inside Sara Ali Khan's Picture-Perfect Vacation In Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Gem, AlUla

By: Rahul M | November 03, 2025
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan took off to the mystical city of AlUla in Saudi Arabia with her mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, and celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri
Sara’s Instagram caption featured a line from The Alchemist: “Maybe God created the desert so that man could appreciate the date trees.” The quote perfectly complemented her serene desert getaway
Among the many highlights, Sara’s brown animal-print bikini set paired with a white straw hat became an instant favourite among her fans.
For an evening pool session, Sara turned up the glam in a vibrant chevron-pattern halter-neck bikini, soaking in the moonlit calm of AlUla’s desert nights
During a sightseeing day with her mom, Sara chose an all-white outfit featuring a button-down shirt and matching flared pants. It was accessorised with a baseball cap and sunglasses
From a crocheted white mini dress with a straw hat to a black tank top and flared pants, Sara’s wardrobe reflected her love for relaxed, boho-inspired travel fashion
Sara’s AlUla diaries beautifully blended family bonding, mindful travel, and sartorial charm.
