Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston has finally given fans a glimpse into her new romance and made things official with wellness expert Jim Curtis. While he may not be a familiar name in Hollywood, Jim has carved out a respected space in the wellness and self-development world over the past two decades.

Know more about Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend

Jim is a multifaceted professional - a hypnotherapist, transformational coach, and published author whose work focuses on helping people navigate anxiety, trauma, mindset shifts, and self-actualisation.

Describing his approach as operating at the powerful intersection of science and spirituality, Jim guides clients to uncover subconscious blocks and rewire inner patterns for personal growth.

According to People, Jennifer was drawn to Jim's grounded energy and thoughtful outlook. Reports state that she had read his book and was familiar with his work long before they met. "He’s a really calm and secure energy. Jen loves it," an insider shared.

Jim also maintains a modest social media presence and is known within celebrity wellness circles. Despite his professional success, he prefers to keep a low profile, offering a refreshing contrast to Hollywood’s often chaotic pace.

Jennifer and Jim's love story

They reportedly met through mutual friends who share their passion for wellness and mindfulness. Their connection deepened over time, rooted in shared values rather than the glitz of fame.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in July 2025, when they were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain, alongside the actress' close friends Jason Bateman and his wife.

By early September, she subtly acknowledged the relationship on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos that included a glimpse of Jim, a soft reveal rather than a hard launch.