Jennifer Aniston, 56, Makes Relationship Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His 49th Birthday

Actress Jennifer Aniston made her relationship with boyfriend Jim Curtis official on his 50th birthday. Taking to her official Instagram account on Monday, Jennifer shared an adorable picture and expressed her love.

In the black-and-white photo Jim is seen smiling broadly, dressed in a dark shirt and trousers. Standing behind him is a Jennifer as she gently wrapped her arms around him from behind.

"Happy birthday my love. Cherished," she wrote along with the photo and added a red heart emoji. Take a look:

Soon after she shared the post, Jim dropped a kiss emoji in the comments section. Jennifer's fans also flooded the comments section with best wishes for the couple.

Jennifer and Jim's relationship

They were first linked in July 2025 after they were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain, accompanied by the actress' close friend Jason Bateman and his wife. Since then, their relationship has reportedly developed quietly yet steadily.

Jim, an author, hypnotherapist, and wellness expert with over two decades of experience in the health and wellness industry, is known for his calm and introspective nature. It was reportedly his grounded and supportive approach to life that drew Jennifer to him after being introduced through mutual friends.

Jennifer's dating and marriage history

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress has experienced her share of high-profile relationships in the past. She was first married to actor Brad Pitt in 2000, in what was considered one of Hollywood’s most celebrated unions at the time. Their marriage, however, ended in 2005, shortly after Brad began filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Angelina Jolie.

Years later, Jennifer found love again with actor-filmmaker Justin Theroux. The couple began dating after working together on Wanderlust and tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2015. Despite their apparent compatibility, they announced their separation in 2018, citing mutual respect and a desire to remain friends.

Over the years, Jennifer has also been romantically linked with several well-known names, including actors Tate Donovan, Paul Rudd, and Vince Vaughn, as well as musician John Mayer.