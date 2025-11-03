 What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentWhat Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?

What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?

Jennifer Aniston is seven years older to boyfriend Jim Curtis. While the actress is 56 currently, Jim is 49 years old. Jennifer was born in February, 1969, in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. While some fans have zeroed in on the age difference, 56 versus 49, insiders revealed that for the couple, it's far from an issue

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston and wellness coach‑author Jim Curtis have become one of the most discussed new celebrity couples and yes, their age gap is getting plenty of attention.

The pair officially went public on social media on Monday, when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress shared a black‑and‑white photo of her wrapping her arms around Jim with the caption, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️."

What is the age difference between Jennifer and Jim?

Jennifer is seven years older to Jim. While the actress is 56 currently, Jim is 49 years old. Jennifer was born in February, 1969, in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Declines 261.39 Points To 83,677.32, Nifty 62.9
Sensex Declines 261.39 Points To 83,677.32, Nifty 62.9
Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma Makes Her Brother Proud On The Biggest Stage
Women's World Cup: Deepti Sharma Makes Her Brother Proud On The Biggest Stage
Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend
Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend
Jennifer Aniston, 56, Makes Relationship Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His 49th Birthday
Jennifer Aniston, 56, Makes Relationship Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His 49th Birthday
Read Also
Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend
article-image

While some fans have zeroed in on the age difference, 56 versus 49, insiders revealed that for the couple, it's far from an issue. "They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now… she’s in a very good place, grounded, fulfilled and very happy," one source told People.

Jim, whose background includes hypnotherapy and life‑coaching, recently spoke openly about love and being at "the perfect age" to embrace new relationships.

During an Instagram Q&A, Jim was asked how to find love at 42. to this, he reportedly replied, "Same as you do at 22 and 32, but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity. First love yourself and recognise that you are the perfect age and that life is not over at 42. When you are 62 and 72, you will look back at 42 and wish that you were that age. And today is a great day to start looking. Go out, open yourself to love and smile, connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."

Of course, the backdrop of Hollywood means that rumours and commentary are already swirling. Some outlets suggest Jennifer has become more conscious of her appearance amid the relationship, given the age gap and the ever‑watchful eye of the media.

But for now, the message from the couple's circle is reportedly clear: age is just a number when both people bring emotional maturity, mutual respect and a willingness to grow together.

Jennifer and Jim's relationship

Their romance, reports state, began as a friendship. The two were introduced through mutual friends and they bonded over Jennifer's interest in self‑help (she had already read Jim's book) and quickly discovered a strong personal connection.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?

What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?

See Inside Sara Ali Khan's Picture-Perfect Vacation In Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Gem, AlUla

See Inside Sara Ali Khan's Picture-Perfect Vacation In Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Gem, AlUla

Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend

Who Is Jim Curtis? Know Everything About Jennifer Aniston's Boyfriend

Jennifer Aniston, 56, Makes Relationship Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His 49th Birthday

Jennifer Aniston, 56, Makes Relationship Official With Boyfriend Jim Curtis On His 49th Birthday

Sanjana Sanghi: Leading India’s Youth Voice

Sanjana Sanghi: Leading India’s Youth Voice