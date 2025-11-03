What Is The Age Gap Between Jennifer Aniston & Jim Curtis?

Hollywood icon Jennifer Aniston and wellness coach‑author Jim Curtis have become one of the most discussed new celebrity couples and yes, their age gap is getting plenty of attention.

The pair officially went public on social media on Monday, when the F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress shared a black‑and‑white photo of her wrapping her arms around Jim with the caption, "Happy birthday my love. Cherished ❤️."

What is the age difference between Jennifer and Jim?

Jennifer is seven years older to Jim. While the actress is 56 currently, Jim is 49 years old. Jennifer was born in February, 1969, in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles.

While some fans have zeroed in on the age difference, 56 versus 49, insiders revealed that for the couple, it's far from an issue. "They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now… she’s in a very good place, grounded, fulfilled and very happy," one source told People.

Jim, whose background includes hypnotherapy and life‑coaching, recently spoke openly about love and being at "the perfect age" to embrace new relationships.

During an Instagram Q&A, Jim was asked how to find love at 42. to this, he reportedly replied, "Same as you do at 22 and 32, but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity. First love yourself and recognise that you are the perfect age and that life is not over at 42. When you are 62 and 72, you will look back at 42 and wish that you were that age. And today is a great day to start looking. Go out, open yourself to love and smile, connect with people and most importantly, love yourself. When you love yourself, you will magnetise more love to you."

Of course, the backdrop of Hollywood means that rumours and commentary are already swirling. Some outlets suggest Jennifer has become more conscious of her appearance amid the relationship, given the age gap and the ever‑watchful eye of the media.

But for now, the message from the couple's circle is reportedly clear: age is just a number when both people bring emotional maturity, mutual respect and a willingness to grow together.

Jennifer and Jim's relationship

Their romance, reports state, began as a friendship. The two were introduced through mutual friends and they bonded over Jennifer's interest in self‑help (she had already read Jim's book) and quickly discovered a strong personal connection.