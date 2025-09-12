Bhojpuri Actress Amrapali Dubey Reveals She Tried To Stop Pawan Singh From Getting Married As Akshara Singh Loved Him

Amrapali Dubey / Pawan Singh / Akshara Singh

Earlier, there were rumours that Bhojpuri actors Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh were in a relationship. However, they didn't end up getting married. Now, in an interview, Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey revealed that when she came to know that Pawan was getting married, she tried to stop him as Akshara was in love with him. However, the Sher Singh actor decided to do what his mother wanted.

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Amrapali said, "The whole world knows that Pawan ji's marriage happened suddenly. Many people, including us did not receive invitation cards. We suddenly came to know that Pawan ji is going to Ballia and getting married."

She added, "This was shocking news for all of us. I immediately started calling Akshara. I wanted to ask her what had happened. One day she picked up my call and told me that Pawan ji is getting married and his condition is not good at all. After talking to Akshara, I called Pawan ji, I kept calling him continuously because he was not picking up my call. He picked up the call after a long time. I asked him, 'Do you think what you are doing is right? Why are you doing this?'"

Amrapali revealed that for a long time she was scolding Pawan, but he was quietly listening to her, and finally, he later told her the reason why he is getting married to someone else.

The actress said, "Pawan ji humbly said that Pandit ji, what should I tell you. You will not understand. Nothing is more important to me than my mother's happiness. Nothing is more important than my mother's respect. I will do whatever she says."

Pawan Singh made it to the headlines a few days ago for allegedly touching his co-star Anjali Raghav inappropriately. However, later the actor had apologised for his behaviour.

Currently, the Bhojpuri superstar is seen in the show Rise And Fall.